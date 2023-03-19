As a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, you have access to a wide range of benefits which puts a bright spotlight on your business in front of 3,000 folks each week. Being a part of our dynamic membership or wishing to become a member, you become family of a productive, successful and influential business community. Take a moment to see how large our membership directory is, whether viewing in print or the digital format via our website and imagine having those contacts in your virtual rolodex. How advantageous would that be for you?
It is up to you to make those positive business connections. Of course, there are multiple monthly events to meet new members, network and connect. Running a business is more than a full-time job. With so much to do, it can be difficult to keep up with what’s going on outside your company’s walls. The Charlotte County Chamber makes it easier for you with our weekly e-newsletter containing updates, events, and community happenings as well as featuring the marketing and promotion of your business.
Studies show that 64% of consumers have more trust and purchase from chamber members. It also indicates consumers have more confidence in businesses that are chamber members due to community engagement. Utilize our full suite of member benefits to let your light shine even brighter. Get involved, stay involved, and ensure your membership investment yields a strong return on investment.
Chamber Activities
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 23, at Frolich, Gordon & Beason Law Firm, 18401 Murdock Circle, Suite C, Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Ribbon Cuttings
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings!
Restoration Bar (new location) – 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at 23081 Harborview Road, Suite 202, Port Charlotte. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Special Events
12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic: Saturday, May 27, St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Dr., Punta Gorda. $75 per player. Amazing sponsorships available. This is going to be bigger and better than we’ve ever had. Start getting your foursomes together. Prizes, raffles, breakfast, delicious BBQ buffet lunch, and a whole lot of fun. To secure your sponsorship or foursome, visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
