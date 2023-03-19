As a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, you have access to a wide range of benefits which puts a bright spotlight on your business in front of 3,000 folks each week. Being a part of our dynamic membership or wishing to become a member, you become family of a productive, successful and influential business community. Take a moment to see how large our membership directory is, whether viewing in print or the digital format via our website and imagine having those contacts in your virtual rolodex. How advantageous would that be for you?

It is up to you to make those positive business connections. Of course, there are multiple monthly events to meet new members, network and connect. Running a business is more than a full-time job. With so much to do, it can be difficult to keep up with what’s going on outside your company’s walls. The Charlotte County Chamber makes it easier for you with our weekly e-newsletter containing updates, events, and community happenings as well as featuring the marketing and promotion of your business.


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments