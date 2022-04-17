As a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, you have access to a wide-range of benefits which puts a bright spotlight on your business in front of 3,000 folks each week. Being a part of our dynamic membership or wishing to become a member, you become family of a productive, successful, and influential business community. Take a moment to see how large our membership directory is and imagine having those contacts in your virtual rolodex. How advantageous would that be for you?
It is up to you to make those positive business connections. Of course, there are plenty of various monthly events to meet new members, network, and connect. Running a business is more than a full-time job. With so much to do, it can be difficult to keep up with what’s going on outside your company’s
walls. The Charlotte County Chamber makes it easier for you with our weekly e-newsletter containing updates, events, and community happenings as well as featuring the marketing and promotion of your business.
Studies show that 64% of consumers have more trust and purchase from chamber members. It also indicates consumers have more confidence in businesses that are chamber members due to community engagement. Utilize our full suite of member benefits to let your light shine even brighter. Get involved and stay involved to ensure your membership investment yields a strong return on investment.
Charlotte County Chamber activities
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. Coffee Sponsor: Southwest Florida Insurance Associates. Guest speaker: Pam Davis, chief of the Punta Gorda Police Department. Registration is requested. To RSVP visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Immediate following our program, we’ll have our quarterly new member orientation 9-9:45 a.m.
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Four Points Sheraton/Tiki Bar, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Registration is requested. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Make sure to bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards.
Ribbon Cuttings (all are welcome):
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. If your schedule allows, please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Monarch Direct (40th anniversary): 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 1264 Market Circle, Unit 6, Port Charlotte. Music, food trucks, entertainment, and games and prizes. Get ready for a party.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County (25th Year Anniversary) – Tuesday, April 26, 5:30 p.m., 21500 Gibraltar Drive, Port Charlotte. Live music, food, refreshments and cake will be provided.
