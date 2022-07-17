Members of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce will have the opportunity to meet and hear from the candidates running in the Primary and General elections this year. The Candidates Forum will be held on Wednesday, July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, located at 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The event is from 8–9 a.m.
The following candidates will be attending to share their platform:
County Commissioner District 2: Commissioner Chris Constance, David Kalin, Jr., and Jaha Cummings.
County Commissioner District 4: Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, Mark “Gunny” Stevens and Tom Sullivan.
School Board District 1: Cara Reynolds.
School Board District 4: John LeClair and James Barber.
Airport Authority District 2: Eric Bretan and Robert Hancik.
Punta Gorda City Council District 1: Donna Peterman.
Punta Gorda City Council District 2: Rachel Keesling.
State Senator District 27: Christopher Proia.
Our goal is to create a setting for our members to hear from the candidates and provide information in helping the voters make educated decisions. Our Candidates Forum is not an endorsement from the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce for any candidate running for office. I encourage all our
members to attend.
Charlotte County Chamber activities
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): Wednesday, July 20, 8–9 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Program: Candidates Forum. Hear from the candidates running in the primary election.
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, July 28, 5–7 p.m., at The Daily Sun, 23170 Harborview Rd., Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business. Bring plenty of business cards.
Special Event
New Member Orientation (member event): Friday, July 22, 8–9 a.m. Charlotte County Chamber Office, 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. This is a great opportunity for our new members to get fully informed the of available benefits to ensure maximum return of their investment.
New Teachers’ Breakfast: Thursday, July 28, 7:30–8:45 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Charlotte County Public Schools will be welcoming approximately 200 new teachers. We are looking for our members to sponsor a new teacher. Sponsoring a new teacher is $45. Each sponsor has the opportunity to provide 200 items for the New Teachers’ Goodie Bags. If you would like to sponsor a new teacher, visit our website charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Charlotte County Chamber Young Professionals – Karaoke Night: Friday, Aug. 2 – 6–9 p.m., Burg’r Bar, 317 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Music, appetizers, giveaways, grand prize, and cash bar. Special thanks to our sponsors: American Imaging, Charlotte County Ford, and Tommy’s
Express Car Wash. Registration is required via charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Ribbon Cuttings (all are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. If your schedule allows, please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Suncoast One Title & Closings (new Punta Gorda location): Tuesday, July 26, 5:30 p.m. at 103 W. Marion Ave., Suite 101, Punta Gorda. Registration requested.
Punta Gorda YMCA: Tuesday, Aug. 2, 5:30 p.m., 650 Mary St., Punta Gorda. Registration is requested.
