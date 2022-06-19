Once again, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce will be a collection site for the Sunrise Kiwanis “Shoes for Kids” project. This endeavor collects new tennis shoes for our youth in the Charlotte County Public Schools, pre-K through High School. The need for the 2022-2023 school year is 41,000 new pair of tennis shoes.
The window for collection of new tennis shoe is Sunday, June 19 through Sunday, July 24. Please consider helping for this worthy cause by stopping by our office at 2702 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte.
For more information visit shoesforkidsproject.org.
Charlotte County Chamber activities
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, June 23, 5–7 p.m., Bellissi Belle Blowdry Bar, 2686 Tamiami Trail, Suite 1A, Port Charlotte (next door to the chamber office). Bring a gift to promote your business and don’t forget to bring plenty of business cards.
Networking at Noon (member event): Wednesday, July 13, 1:45 a.m.–1 p.m. at Laishley Crab House, 150 Laishley Ct., Punta Gorda. Reservations and meal selections are required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): Wednesday, July 20, 8–9 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Program: Candidates Forum. Hear from the candidates running in the primary election.
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, July 28, 5–7 p.m., at The Daily Sun, 23170 Harborview Rd., Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business. Bring plenty of business cards.
Special Event
New Member Orientation (member event): Friday, July 22, 8–9 a.m. Charlotte County Chamber Office, 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. This is a great opportunity for our new members to get fully informed the of available benefits to ensure maximum return of their investment.
New Teachers’ Breakfast: Thursday, July 28, 7:30–8:45 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Charlotte County Public Schools will be welcoming approximately 200 new teachers. We are looking for our members to sponsor a new teacher. Sponsoring a new teacher is $45. Each sponsor has the opportunity to provide 200 items for the New Teachers’ Goodie Bags. If you would like to sponsor a new teacher, visit our website charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Lunch & Learn: Tuesday, June 28, noon–1 p.m. Topic: 9 Marketing Secrets for Small Businesses. Presented by: Brad Swezey, JustSmallBiz Marketing, 2702 Tamiami Trial (chamber office). $10 registration fee (lunch included). Reservations and meal selections are required. To RSVP and make lunch selection visit: charlottecountychamber.org and go to our Event Calendar to reserve your seat.
Ribbon Cuttings (all are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. If your schedule allows, please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Carpenter Homes: Wednesday, June 29, 5:30 p.m., 1804 Tamiami Trail, Suite E-3, Port Charlotte. Refreshments, snacks, and cake will be provided.
Bert’s Black-Widow Harley Davidson (showroom grand opening): noon, Friday, July 1, 2224 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, lunch will be provided by the Twisted Fork.
Stepping Stone Kids Therapy: Thursday, July 7, 5:30 p.m. at 22655 Bayshore Rd., Unit 160, Punta Gorda.
JB’s Corner Café (one-year anniversary): Tuesday, July 12, 5:30 p.m. at 1533 Rio De Janiero, Suite 1, Punta Gorda.
Bricks & Minifigs (grand opening): Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. at 1700 Tamiami Trail, Unit A-5, Port Charlotte – VIP Sneak Peak for Chamber members and guests at 9:30 a.m. Meet and greet Master Lego contestants. Raffles.
ActivAge Home Care: Thursday, July 21, 5:30 p.m. at 126 E. Olympia Ave, Suite 301, Punta Gorda. Food and drinks provided.
Suncoast One Title & Closings (new Punta Gorda location): Tuesday, July 26, 5:30 p.m. at 103 W. Marion Ave., Suite 101, Punta Gorda.
