Regardless if you are one of our 1,000 plus members or not, a resident, visitor or just passing through the area, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is an excellent resource to provide disaster relief resources or just general community information.

We have receive so many inquiries regarding various contractors for multiple services that are so desperately needed in the wake of Hurricane Ian. We have our 2022-2023 Community Guide and Business Directory on our website (charlottecountychamber.org) for a full list of credible resources based on what you may need. You can also refer to our website and click on “Recovery Resources” right on the home page for additional information. If you are unable to access due to internet issues, please feel free to call our office or come on in to get your Community Guide and Business Directory.


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

