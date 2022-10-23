Regardless if you are one of our 1,000 plus members or not, a resident, visitor or just passing through the area, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is an excellent resource to provide disaster relief resources or just general community information.
We have receive so many inquiries regarding various contractors for multiple services that are so desperately needed in the wake of Hurricane Ian. We have our 2022-2023 Community Guide and Business Directory on our website (charlottecountychamber.org) for a full list of credible resources based on what you may need. You can also refer to our website and click on “Recovery Resources” right on the home page for additional information. If you are unable to access due to internet issues, please feel free to call our office or come on in to get your Community Guide and Business Directory.
So much information has been shared with our community in regards to FEMA, SBA, Charlotte County resources, Disaster Recovery Centers, Charlotte County Economic Development Office outreach line to determine business owner’s needs, CareerSource of SWFL Disaster Relief Worksite Partner, Operation Blue Roof, and so much more. At this point, if you are still needing any assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the chamber office at 941-627-2222 and we’ll do our best to connect you with the appropriate resources.
Charlotte County Chamber Activities
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5–7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, Farr Law Firm, 99 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Halloween-Themed event … dig out your best costume. Appetizers and beverages provided. Bring a gift to promote your business & plenty of business cards. Registration is requested.
Networking at Noon Lunch (member event): 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, Village Brewhouse, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda (Fishermen’s Village/Center Court). Registration is required. To RSVP visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Visual Art Center: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. Kick-off “Season of Art.” Food, wine, and beverages provided. Drawings too. Registration is requested.
Punta Gorda Marina (40-year anniversary celebration): 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10, 25096 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Food trucks, beverages, desserts, and giveaways. Registration is requested.
Boxdrop Mattress (Grand Opening): 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15. Snacks, wine and soda provided. Mattress specials and giveaways. Registration is requested.
First Impressions Foundation (5 Year Anniversary Celebration): 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, 318 Tamiami Trail, #228, Punta Gorda (across from Icehouse Pub/2nd floor). Refreshments provided. Registration is requested.
Special Events
Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce 97th Annual Meeting Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.–1p.m., Friday, Nov. 4. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. $65 pp. Will be a great time celebrating all of our success. Awards will be presented to our Large, Medium, Small, and Nonprofit Business of the Year. Pacesetter Award recipient will be presented. Photo Booth (Western theme). We are looking for a robust turnout to celebrate an amazing year! Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
