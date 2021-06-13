The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is busy keeping our members engaged and focused on offering member-to-member networking opportunities. With the beginning of June being packed with activities, the rest of June is just as busy. Make sure that you are getting the most out of your membership.
Mark your calendar for all of the events happening at the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce:
• Wake up early and join the many other chamber members who start their morning with a fresh cup of coffee and camaraderie. The Third Wednesday Coffee on June 16 is being held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center beginning at 7:15 a.m. Join your chamber friends and learn more about our community by listening to our local nonprofit presenter Angie Matthiessen, United Way of Charlotte County. Our guest speaker is Patrick Fuller, director of Emergency Management. We also will welcome new members to our chamber family. A special thank you to our June coffee sponsor, Security Alarm Corporation.
• The Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 will be hosting a ribbon cutting at the Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17. Join fellow chamber members while learning about the Leadership Charlotte program; explore the new Book Bus that will be rolling down the streets of Charlotte County making books easily available for the youth of Charlotte County.
• Business Card Exchange for June will be hosted at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes and Cremation Services on June 24 beginning at 5 p.m. Please bring plenty of business cards and a gift to be raffled at the meeting to help promote your company.
Take your business to the next level by being a Sustaining Partner of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce. This is your chance to secure a spot to receive some of the best benefits offered through the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. You will receive advertising benefits, recognition at all chamber events and be listed on all of our print media and banners at every event hosted by the Chamber.
Do not forget to advertise your business in our 2021-2022 Chamber Guide and Business Directory. This annual publication is distributed to many high-traffic areas throughout Charlotte County with more than 10,000 being distributed. For even more exposure, the guide is posted on our website in a digital format.
Besides having the privilege of representing the Charlotte County business community, as the board president my absolute favorite chamber activity that I have been a part of is the Leadership Charlotte program. This immersive experience into the community and learning how many different organizations come together to work hand in hand to create our piece of paradise is incredible.
As a member of the Leadership Charlotte class, you will make 24 new friends, learn more about our health care, environment, education system, judicial system, tourism and so much more. If you are to ask your family, coworkers or friends, you will most likely know someone who is an alum. This experience is so eye opening to the community as a whole, and I encourage anyone who is interested in applying to do so, and quickly because the applications close soon.
For more ways to get involved with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, please contact the Chamber office at 941-627-2222 or visit charlottecountychamber.org.
Justin J. Brand is the president of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce board. He can be reached at jbrand@charlottecf.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.