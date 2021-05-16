The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is moving and shaking throughout the community to help bring value to our members and the business community in Charlotte County. The weather is heating up and so are the many ways that you can be involved.
One of the chamber's most exciting days of the year and the biggest opportunity for your business to get exposure to the community at large is the Hottest Business Day in Paradise Business Expo. The signature event hosted at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center will be Aug. 11. Doors open at 10 a.m. This expo has been successful for the last nine years and as we celebrate the 10th anniversary, this year will be the biggest yet.
With more than 80 member businesses already registered and a record number of sponsors, now is the time to secure one of the few remaining spots. In just one afternoon, your business will have face-to-face exposure to more than 1,500 individuals wanting to learn more about you and your services provided. Chamber members can register for their spot at the expo by contacting the chamber office today.
Charlotte County is an old-soul community. We like to interact face to face with our friends and customers, and we like to read print media. What better way to get your business recognized through print media than to team up with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce and advertise in the 2022 Community Guide and Business Directory.
With more than 800 member businesses listed, take advantage of this marketing opportunity as we will be publishing 10,000 Community Guides and Business Directories to reach Charlotte County residents and visitors. The last day to secure your spot for advertising is Aug. 13.
Besides having the privilege of representing the Charlotte County business community as the board president, my absolute favorite chamber activity that I have been a part of is the Leadership Charlotte program. This immersive experience into the community and learning how many different organizations come together to work hand in hand to create our piece of paradise is incredible.
As a member of the Leadership Charlotte class, you will make 24 new friends, learn more about our health care, environment, education system, judicial system, tourism and so much more. If you were to ask your family, coworkers or friends, you will most likely know someone who is an alumni. This experience is so eye opening to the community as a whole and I encourage anyone who is interested in applying to do so … and quickly because the applications close soon.
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting the New Teacher Breakfast on July 28 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Member sponsorship includes breakfast for you and a teacher. Join local businesses as we all welcome the new Charlotte County public school teachers to the area.
In the past, this event has welcomed and encouraged these individuals as they start off the new year in a new school district. Please go to the chamber website and register for this event.
For more ways to get involved with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, please contact the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
