I am not sure if you know, but the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is right around the corner from celebrating our 96th year of representing our business community in Charlotte County and beyond.
Yes, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce was established in 1925. We will celebrate with our 96th Annual Meeting Luncheon on Oct. 1 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Invitations have been sent to all of our members and I encourage everyone to attend. We will thank our outgoing president of our board of directors, Justin Brand, for his leadership and guidance and welcome our incoming president, Steve Lineberry. We are looking forward to his vision for growth and effective change.
Also, we will award our Large, Medium, Small and Nonprofit Businesses of the Year and honor our Pacesetter award winner. Our 96th Annual Meeting Luncheon will be the optimal opportunity for our membership family to all come together and celebrate each other successes during this past unpredictable, challenging and yet triumphant year. I recommend to get your tickets and/or tables as soon as possible as seating will be limited.
Speaking of successes, our premier Leadership Charlotte program will begin its 33rd year. We will have a special reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center to unveil our new incoming Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022. Special invitations will go out to our 800-plus Leadership Charlotte Alumni and VIP guests to attend. The new Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022 is about to embark on an amazing journey that will afford them a one-of-a-kind, behind-the-scenes education about Charlotte County.
If you are reading this article and you are a business owner or you work for a business that is not currently a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, it would be a pleasure to have the opportunity to meet with you over a cup of coffee and find out how our 1,000-plus membership organization can help you enhance the marketing and promote your business, being able to increase your market share, being able to boost and develop productive and beneficial business connections. Our membership is an excellent enhancement to anyone’s business plan and a wise investment that will yield a strong return on investment. I invite you to reach out to me directly at bwhite@chalottecountychamber.org to have that first cup of coffee on me.
Networking at Noon: On Sept. 8, our Networking at Noon Lunch will be hosted by River City Grill located at 131 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All chamber members are required to make reservations and meal selection by visiting charlottecountychamber.org or by calling the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
