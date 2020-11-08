No matter what we’ve been going through as a community and as a country, we need to always remember the reason why we are able to be here together to even make choices. Our veterans.
Our Networking at Noon luncheon will be Wednesday at the Twisted Fork on El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte. Falling on the same day we honor our veterans, we are planning a patriotic theme as we interact to discuss business right here in our own little corner of freedom. Please call the chamber at 941-627-2222 to make a reservations, and get your red, white and blue wardrobe ready.
2020 Neighborhood Champion Designation
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce was selected as a 2020 Neighborhood Champion by the Shop Small Team at American Express. This program, of which we are honored to be affiliated, is to encourage the community to “Share Joy and Shop Small All Season Long.”
Shoppers want to support small businesses more than ever — and do so safely. We have access to an informative eBook designed to empower us to help our member’s customers have a safe, happy holiday shopping experience.
The Shop Small Movement is a national program created by American Express dedicated to supporting and celebrating small businesses and the neighborhoods in which they are located. As part of the Shop Small Movement, American Express launched Small Business Saturday to encourage customers to get out and shop at small businesses the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
By being selected to participate, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is authorized to use the Shop Small Marketing Materials including Shop Small bags, stickers and other marketing materials, downloadable materials which may include generic and/or customizable in-store signage, digital banners, sample social media posts and email templates.
Each of our members will be given access to the Safe Shopping Guide, which explains how to create a safe and welcoming experience for customers now and into the new year. The guide stresses that this holiday season will be unlike any other. But the need for joy and celebration will be as strong as ever.
It will help businesses make sure their customers feel confident and excited to shop or dine with them. It is explained that the good news is, across the country, local businesses have been receiving great support from their communities.
More than ever, neighbors are relying on one another and finding new appreciation for local businesses that have always been there for them. And this holiday season, as well as into 2021, should be no different. According to the guide, approximately 95% of consumers say they value the small businesses in their communities, beyond just the goods and services they provide. Approximately 84% said they would be willing to spend more to support a local business.
Also included in the Safe Shopping Guide is data about making customers feel safe and welcome, contactless payment options, online opportunities, communication and advertising, new technology, and more.
Again, all members will receive access to this guide and additional tools.
Welcome new members
Our local businesses are on a roll, and discovering the value of chamber membership. Our newest members include AirSteril FL; CIA Carter Insurance Agency; Freebyrd C Repair, LLC; Titan Oil Tools, LLC; and Tomahawk.
I mean, what’s not to love? A wonderful business organization partnering with wonderful businesses only makes sense. There is strength in numbers.
The family line of veterans
Back to the significance of the current week. I was reminded by my father (86) that we have a long list of brave veterans in our family, most of whom served in major conflicts. Along with Dad, my related heroes include my grandfather Pop, Grandpa Roy, Great Uncle Hiram, Uncle Bill, Aunt BJ, Uncle Bert, and Uncle Jim.
Thank you.
Teri Ashley is the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, now in its 96th year. She can be reached at 941-627-2222 or at tashley@charlottecountychamber.org.
