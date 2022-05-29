On Thursday, July 28, Charlotte County Public Schools will be welcoming approximately 150 new teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. That’s an amazing amount of new talent to be shared and cultivated to the youth of our amazing community.
Our New Teachers’ Breakfast will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, located at 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda from 7:30–8:45 a.m.
As part of this special experience, we want to ensure that each teachers is sponsored by a chamber member. The cost to sponsor a new teacher is $45. For that sponsorship, you will have the opportunity to have breakfast and to sit with a new teacher, make them feel welcome, share great information
about our community and get acquainted with them. Having been a part of this special event for the past several years, it is very heart-warming to share information about Charlotte County and to learn their story and what has gotten them to this point in their careers. You can feel the excitement and
anticipation they are feeling.
I highly encourage our members to participate in our Annual New Teachers’ Breakfast on Thursday, July 28. To register and sponsor a new teacher visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org or feel free to call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Charlotte County Chamber activities
Networking at Noon (member event): Wednesday, June 8, 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m. at The Wyvern Hotel, 101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Reservations and meal selections are required – To RSVP visit: charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): Wednesday, June 15, 8–9a.m., Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Coffee Sponsor: GulfView Medical Institute. Program: State of the County Address, Hector Flores, Charlotte County administrator. New member introductions.
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, June 23, 5–7 p.m., Bellissi Belle Blowdry Bar, 2686 Tamiami Trail, Suite 1A, Port Charlotte (next door to the chamber office). Bring a gift to promote your business and don’t forget to bring plenty of business cards.
Special Event
Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022 – 80’s Glow Gala Event: Saturday, June 4, 7–11p.m. at Lions Den at Kings Gate Golf Club, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. “Mental Health Matters” benefiting Guardian Ad Litem, The Family Services Center, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, and Animal Welfare League. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event. Dancing, dinner, drinks, auctions, and music. Tickets are selling fast. To secure your sponsorship or purchase your tickets for this great cause, visit leadershipcharlotte.square.site.
Lunch & Learn: Tuesday, June 28, noon–1 p.m. Topic: 9 Marketing Secrets for Small Businesses. Presented by: Brad Swezey, JustSmallBiz Marketing, 2702 Tamiami Trial (chamber office). $10 registration fee (lunch included). Reservations and meal selections are required. To RSVP and make lunch selection visit: charlottecountychamber.org and go to our Event Calendar to reserve your seat.
Ribbon Cuttings (all are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. If your schedule allows, please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Pioneers Cuts: Wednesday, June 1 at noon, 4560 Tamiami Trail, Unit 10, Port Charlotte. Pizza and water will be provided.
Pink Pantha (grand opening): Tuesday, June 7, 5:30 p.m., 1441 Tamiami Trail, Unit 205, Port Charlotte (Port Charlotte Town Center mall).
Florida Consumer Off Lease Auto Brokers: Thursday, June 9, 5:30 p.m., 474 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Refreshments will be served.
Phoenix on Site: Wednesday, June 15, 9 a.m. (immediately follow our Third Wednesday Coffee), 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
Suncoast One Title & Closings (New Punta Gorda location): Thursday, June 16, 5:30 p.m., 103 W. Marion Ave., Suite 101, Punta Gorda. Come celebrate this special occasion.
Carpenter Homes: Wednesday, June 29, 5:30 p.m., 1804 Tamiami Trail, Suite E-3, Port Charlotte. Refreshments, snacks, and cake will be provided.
