It’s no secret, there are countless positions that are available and waiting to be filled within our community by the right, dedicated, and qualified candidates. At the same time gas prices are teetering well above the norm. By taking a job north or south of us for a couple of extra dollars per hour, there is one school of thought, those dollars go right to the gas tank.
For those who are looking for employment, whether family members, friends or neighbors, there are three hiring events that are happening in the month of April with a full array of employment opportunities. Today, Monday, April 11, CareerSource Southwest Florida in conjunction with Charlotte County will be having a hiring event at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center located at 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The event is from 3–7 p.m. There will be full-time, part-time, seasonal, and internships available.
On Tuesday, April 26, there will be a Career Expo hosted by Suncoast Technical College (North Port Branch) and Sun Jobs located at 4445 Career Lane, North Port. The event will be from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. On Friday, April 29, Charlotte Technical College will be hosting their Job Fair at the Port Charlotte
Town Center Mall located at 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. The event will be from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. by the food court.
Polish up those resumes and get ready for some great hiring opportunities!
Charlotte County Chamber activities:
Networking at Noon (member event): 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Buffalo Wings & Rings, 1020 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Reservations and meal selection are required. To RSVP visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. Coffee Sponsor: Southwest Florida Insurance Associates. Guest speaker: Pam Davis, chief of the Punta Gorda Police Department. Registration is requested. To RSVP visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Immediate following our program, we’ll have our quarterly new member orientation 9-9:45 a.m.
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Four Points Sheraton/Tiki Bar, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Registration is requested. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Make sure to bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards.
Ribbon Cuttings (all are welcome):
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. If your schedule allows, please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
SeePort Optometry: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at 4381 Aidan Lane, North Port. Food and beverages provided.
Monarch Direct (40th anniversary): 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 1264 Market Circle, Unit 6, Port Charlotte. Music, food trucks, entertainment, and games and prizes. Get ready for a party.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County (25th Year Anniversary) – Tuesday, April 26, 5:30 p.m., 21500 Gibraltar Drive, Port Charlotte. Live music, food, refreshments and cake will be provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.