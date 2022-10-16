To say “Charlotte County Strong” is an understatement. The way our community comes together and the full force of our community partner entities collaborating for the greater good and the well-being of our citizens during the Hurricane Ian. The disaster recovery was nothing short of amazing!

We at the Charlotte County Chamber had limited resources as well, but we did have the capability to disseminate essential information to our community for immediate relief resources: Available Shelters, Charlotte County Resources (points of distribution, boil water updates, recovery resources, emergency help, donate/volunteers), Homeowner/Rental Disaster Relief, Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Assistance, Blue Roof Program, Team Rubicon, FEMA Disaster Recovery Assistance, Tarp Availability/Supplies, D-Snap (Food for Florida), Volunteers Reception Center (Charlotte Community Foundation), Disaster Relief Worksite Partner (CareerSource SWFL), and Charlotte County Public Schools Updates.

Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

1
0
0
0
0

Load comments