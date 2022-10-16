To say “Charlotte County Strong” is an understatement. The way our community comes together and the full force of our community partner entities collaborating for the greater good and the well-being of our citizens during the Hurricane Ian. The disaster recovery was nothing short of amazing!
We at the Charlotte County Chamber had limited resources as well, but we did have the capability to disseminate essential information to our community for immediate relief resources: Available Shelters, Charlotte County Resources (points of distribution, boil water updates, recovery resources, emergency help, donate/volunteers), Homeowner/Rental Disaster Relief, Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Assistance, Blue Roof Program, Team Rubicon, FEMA Disaster Recovery Assistance, Tarp Availability/Supplies, D-Snap (Food for Florida), Volunteers Reception Center (Charlotte Community Foundation), Disaster Relief Worksite Partner (CareerSource SWFL), and Charlotte County Public Schools Updates.
We are so thankful for FPL, and the thousands of lineman putting their lives on the line to bring so much happiness and a little bit of normalcy back to our lives over the past three weeks. We appreciated the strong presence and leadership displayed by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Punta Gorda Police Department. There are so many hero’s to mention who truly came together, provided and executed the day-to-day survival resources for our residents and business community. Forever grateful!
Charlotte County Chamber Activities:
All remaining chamber activities for the month of October have been canceled. We will continue to re-evaluate our events moving forward. Our main priority is to make sure our members are getting back on their feet and getting their businesses up and running.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
