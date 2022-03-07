The streets of downtown Punta Gorda will once again be bustling this coming weekend, as our March Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair returns to the city. The event will operate Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. along the length of Sullivan Street, starting at Retta and moving south to Virginia.
The Arts and Craft Fair will not interfere with the Saturday Farmer’s Market, which you should also add to your list of things to visit, especially as a new level of vendors has been added throughout the breezeway of the Herald Court Parking Garage. There’s now even more variety for you to enjoy. People often ask how to get involved in becoming a vendor at the Saturday’s Farmer’s Market. Despite the recent expansion, space is still very limited, but your first course of action should be to reach out to the manager Jerry Presseller at 941-391-4856 to discuss the items you are looking to sell and the time frame you want to be at the market.
Jerry “juries” the vendors so that there is as little crossover in product similarity as possible. Even if he doesn’t have immediate space for you, you can always request getting on a waitlist.
Also mark your calendars for the March Downtown Experience taking place on March 17 from 5:30-8 p.m. in a variety of locations downtown. Even though it’s St. Paddy’s Day, this will be a very cool night to visit the various “pods” that have been created for you to enjoy. These “pods” are a collaboration of local business entities, bringing you art, entertainment, meet’n’greet opportunities with the owners and so much more. There is no one place to start, but here’s a shortlist of participants (current at the time of writing), who will welcome you and then advise where the next adventure starts!
They are: Punta Gorda Chocolate and Wine (Herald Court Center), Dreams Salon and Spa (Herald Court Center), Pomegranate & Fig (U.S. 41 and Marion East), Restoration Bar (Nesbit and Marion E.), Illusions Salon and Spa (Taylor), PG Social House (W. Marion and U.S. 41S) and J Meraki Beauty Emporium (W. Marion Ave).
By next week, we shall have a comprehensive list of what activities are being hosted, and these will be posted on the PG Chamber Facebook Page, the participants FB pages and on the downtown bulletin board, next to the central elevator at the Herald Court Parking Garage.
This “experience” will continue year round on the third Thursday of every month, so don’t miss out. It’s a great place to meet, gather and mingle.
Mark your calendars for Harboritaville, Toes In the Sand, a new family-friendly event April 2 on the Great Lawn at the T.T. Tiki Bar at Four Points By Sheraton from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Musical guests will include Michael Haymans’ Hibiscus Band, John Patti Group and Tropical Ave.
The party on the lawn will benefit 10 of our local nonprofits that will be promoting their causes, serving their own unique Margaritas and competing in a hula skirt dance-off competition. The winning drink of the day will be based on voting by attendees purchasing the Margarita Row tickets/wristbands. The hotel/tiki will serve the winning margarita for one year and give the nonprofit $1 for every time the drink is purchased.
We’re looking for more sponsors in addition to Gettel of Charlotte County, Express Employment Professionals, TIME Realty Services, Friendly Floors and WhitCo Insurance Agency. We are offering two types of sponsorship — one for $1,000 which includes tent space to promote your business, logo on all ad materials and social media, stage acknowledgments and two complimentary tickets to the margarita row tasting alley. The second is for $500, which is the same as the above, but excluding tent space.
Do you want your party to enjoy the VIP experience? Tables of eight can be reserved, that include eight passes to visit “Margarita Row” for $400. The table comes with your own personal server, to bring your guests food and drink of your choice (cash bar). To reserve or for further details or to sign up, simply give me a call at 941-639-3720.
ZimSculpt opened recently at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens. Now through April 18, hundreds of stone sculptures crafted by Zimbabwean artists are on display throughout the grounds. Every piece is available for purchase and artists are on-site throughout the exhibition. Visit peacerivergardens.org/zimsculpt or call 941-621-8200 for more information.
On the Punta Gorda Chamber calendar this week:
March 9 at 7:15 a.m. – Business Over Breakfast, hosted by Epiphany Health at Beef O’Brady’s Punta Gorda. Admission is free. All welcome. Please RSVP today by 2 p.m., if you can, by calling 941-639-3720.
Monday March 14 at 5:30 p.m. - Ribbon Cutting to celebrate the arrival of Ohana Skincare and Beauty, located at 1105 Taylor Road, #9, Punta Gorda. RSVPs to 941-639-3720.
Tuesday March 15 – Business After Hours at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens, Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda – 5:30-7 p.m. In conjunction with ZimSculpt. Come out and enjoy not only the garden ambience, but see African sculptors creating amazing art pieces, right before your very eyes. Admission is free, but we do ask you to bring along a gift to promote your business in the drawing. These gift exchanges are a great way to get your business noticed even more at our meetings and to guarantee new people visiting your location. RSVPs to 941-639-3720 are requested for catering purposes.
A full listing of our members and their vast array of events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.