The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual New Teachers’ Breakfast last week at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center.
Charlotte County Public Schools welcomed 200 new teachers this year.
It was a phenomenal event to see so many new teachers, of which many are new to the Charlotte County area.
There also were many new teachers who went through the Charlotte County School system as students themselves. We had 155 members who sponsored a new teacher and provided many useful items for the teachers welcome bags.
Our board president Steve Lineberry welcomed the packed house of almost 350 attendees with a heartfelt “thank you” to all the new teachers for the incredible impact they will have on their students’ lives this coming school year and beyond.
We had the pleasure to hear from Superintendent Steve Dionisio, who shared his words of wisdom and encouragement for the upcoming year. Dionisio also introduced the members of the Charlotte County School Board and his administrative staff.
We had the honor to award the 2023 Teacher of the Year to Lisa Branno-Penwell, Port Charlotte High School. Lisa provided inspiring and encouraging remarks from her past 19 years of being an educator in Charlotte County. Lisa also had her K-12 education through the Charlotte County Public School System.
We greatly appreciate and support the Charlotte County School System, teachers, administrative staff, and all those who proactively lead, guide, and mold our youth and future productive citizen of our amazing community.
Charlotte County Chamber Activities:
Networking at Noon Lunch, Aug. 10, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton's Dockside Grill, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Reservations and meal selection are required. To RSVP visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Member Event
Third Wednesday Coffee, Aug. 17, 8-9 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Program: New Member Showcase. This is an effective opportunity for our new members over the past quarter to display their products and services to their fellow chamber members.Registration is requested. Member Event
Business Card Exchange, Aug. 25, 5-7 p.m. at Integrity Employee Leasing, 128 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Bring a gift to promote your business. Bring plenty of business cards. Registration is requested. Member Event
Ribbon Cuttings (All are welcome):
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Two Angels Soaps Gallery & Gifts, Aug. 11, 5:30 p.m., 2686 Tamiami Trail, Unit 5-A, Port Charlotte (right next to the chamber office). Registration is requested.
The Royal Paw Grooming & Boarding (new member), Aug. 17, 5:45 p.m. at Crescent B Commons Plaza, 42091 Cypress Pkwy, Suite 4, Babcock Ranch. Registration is requested.
ActivAge Home Care, Aug. 18, 5:30 p.m. at 126 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Registration is requested.
Stellar Vision (new member), Aug. 27, 11 a.m. at Crescent B Commons, 42091 Cypress Pkwy, Suite 3, Babcock Ranch. Registration is requested.
Special Events
Charlotte County Chamber Young Professionals' Karaoke Night is 6-9 p.m. Friday at Burg’r Bar, 317 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Music, appetizers, giveaways, grand prize, and cash bar. Special thanks to our sponsors, American Imaging, Charlotte County Ford, and Tommy’s Express Car Wash. Registration is required via charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.