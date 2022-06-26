There was much joy and celebration as The Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022 had their graduation last Friday evening at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. The class had a phenomenal experience learning about all aspects of how Charlotte County operates. They had the opportunity to meet community leaders, gain an understanding of community challenges, and meet the incredible people who combat those challenges. Last but certainly not least, life-long friendships have been made.
In addition to their experience, the class put on an amazing 80’s Glow Gala Event recognizing mental health. The beneficiaries of the event proceeds were: Guardian Ad Litem Foundation, the Family Services Center, Animal Welfare League, and Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
Congratulations to the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022:
• Adrienne Andreae, Re/Max Harbor Realty
• Rose Askew-Hergenhan, Commodore, Isles Yacht Club
• Cristin Beverly, Realtors of Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, North Port & Desoto
• Eric Burke, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office
• Christine Carey, Valerie’s House
• Teresa De Costa, Ashley, Brown & Smith, CPA’s
• Becca Eldredge, The Loveland Center
• John Elias, Charlotte County Public Works
• Dr. Christina Gonzalez, Private Practice
• John Heck, Jr., Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office
• BJ Jones, Michael Saunders & Company
• David Lane, Charlotte County Clerk’s Office
• Ray Laroche, Charlotte County Airport Authority
• Ryan Lybeck, Ambitrans Ambulance
• Nicole Peet, Farr Law Firm
• Cam Pennant, Charlotte County
• Kim Phillips, Merrill Lynch
• Barbara Roche, Port Charlotte Town Center mall
• Kimberly Rubino, The McCrory Law Firm
• Callie Stahl, Peace River Wildlife Center
• Sean Walter, Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau
• Greg Winkler, Florida Southwestern College/Collegiate High School
• Omar Zucco, The Daily Sun
Charlotte County Chamber activities
Networking at Noon (member event): Wednesday, July 13, 1:45 a.m.–1 p.m. at Laishley Crab House, 150 Laishley Ct., Punta Gorda. Reservations and meal selections are required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): Wednesday, July 20, 8–9 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Program: Candidates Forum. Hear from the candidates running in the primary election.
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, July 28, 5–7 p.m., at The Daily Sun, 23170 Harborview Rd., Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business. Bring plenty of business cards.
Special Event
New Member Orientation (member event): Friday, July 22, 8–9 a.m. Charlotte County Chamber Office, 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. This is a great opportunity for our new members to get fully informed the of available benefits to ensure maximum return of their investment.
New Teachers’ Breakfast: Thursday, July 28, 7:30–8:45 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Charlotte County Public Schools will be welcoming approximately 200 new teachers. We are looking for our members to sponsor a new teacher. Sponsoring a new teacher is $45. Each sponsor has the opportunity to provide 200 items for the New Teachers’ Goodie Bags. If you would like to sponsor a new teacher, visit our website charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Ribbon Cuttings (all are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. If your schedule allows, please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Carpenter Homes: Wednesday, June 29, 5:30 p.m., 1804 Tamiami Trail, Suite E-3, Port Charlotte. Refreshments, snacks, and cake will be provided.
Bert’s Black-Widow Harley Davidson (showroom grand opening): noon, Friday, July 1, 2224 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, lunch will be provided by the Twisted Fork.
Stepping Stone Kids Therapy: Thursday, July 7, 5:30 p.m. at 22655 Bayshore Rd., Unit 160, Punta Gorda.
JB’s Corner Café (one-year anniversary): Tuesday, July 12, 5:30 p.m. at 1533 Rio De Janiero, Suite 1, Punta Gorda.
Bricks & Minifigs (grand opening): Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. at 1700 Tamiami Trail, Unit A-5, Port Charlotte – VIP Sneak Peak for Chamber members and guests at 9:30 a.m. Meet and greet Master Lego contestants. Raffles.
Suncoast One Title & Closings (new Punta Gorda location): Tuesday, July 26, 5:30 p.m. at 103 W. Marion Ave., Suite 101, Punta Gorda.
