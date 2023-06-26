On Friday, June 23, we celebrated the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 at their graduation at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. The class had a phenomenal year getting a one-of-a-kind education how Charlotte County operates and connecting with the amazing folks who make it all happen. In addition to the education and making life-long connections and friendships, the Leadership Charlotte Class will leave a legacy by making a lasting impact within our local community.

Earlier this month the class held their 70’s/Austin Powers themed spectacular fundraising event … Shagadelic Shindig. The event was a huge success and due to the generous support of our members and community, the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 raised over $50,000 which will be given directly back to our community. The beneficiaries of these funds will be Drug Free Charlotte County, Meals on Wheels, and Douglas T. Jacobson Veterans.


   

Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments