Leadership Charlotte 2023 graduate Kerry Duffy attaches the Leadership Charlotte pin to fellow graduate Amy Huddleston prior to the graduation ceremonies. The Leadership Charlotte 2023 graduates joined over 900 graduates of the Leadership Charlotte program, sponsored by the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
Leadership Charlotte graduates T.J. Thornberry, 2010; Tony Smith 2015; Roger Eaton 2015; Jennifer Loche, 2013; Eric Loche 2012 and Bob White, 2015, celebrated with the Leadership Charlotte 2023 graduates at their graduate ceremony held at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
Wendy Atkinson, Leadership Charlotte 2023 Class Vice-Chair, Cheyenne Young, Leadership Charlotte 2023 Class Chair, congratulate Kris Proudfoot as the top fundraiser for the Leadership Charlotte 2023 class project.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Leadership Charlotte 2023 graduates Jennifer Huber, Stephen VerVaecke and Cindy Marsh-Tichy.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Leadership Charlotte 2018 graduates Cathi Dryburgh, Diane Ramseyer and Kelli Dunson-Allen.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Bob Roberts, a charter member of the first graduating class in 1989, with 1999 graduate Bill Dryburgh.
On Friday, June 23, we celebrated the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 at their graduation at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. The class had a phenomenal year getting a one-of-a-kind education how Charlotte County operates and connecting with the amazing folks who make it all happen. In addition to the education and making life-long connections and friendships, the Leadership Charlotte Class will leave a legacy by making a lasting impact within our local community.
Earlier this month the class held their 70’s/Austin Powers themed spectacular fundraising event … Shagadelic Shindig. The event was a huge success and due to the generous support of our members and community, the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 raised over $50,000 which will be given directly back to our community. The beneficiaries of these funds will be Drug Free Charlotte County, Meals on Wheels, and Douglas T. Jacobson Veterans.
