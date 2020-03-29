What a sad commentary on our times when scammers see the coronavirus outbreak as another opportunity to con a buck.
“The new coronavirus scams use familiar tactics,” reports Slate.com. “These sorts of scams are extremely easy to perpetrate using software that obscures email addresses and phone numbers.”
The FBI warns scammers are leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic to steal your money, your personal information, or both.
How? The Federal Communications Commission is alerting consumers to a surge of scam robocalls and texts.
“Scammers are promoting bogus cures, offering fake test kits, sending hoax text messages, and generally preying on virus-related fears.”
Like these.
“If you are diabetic and using insulin, we can qualify you to get a free diabetic monitor and a complimentary testing kit for coronavirus,” promises one scammer in an audio transcript provided by the FCC.
“Protect your loved ones from the coronavirus. For only $79, our highly trained technicians will do a full air duct cleaning and sanitation to make sure that the air you breathe is free of bacteria,” offers another scam robocaller.
The HVAC cleaning scam is particularly troublesome.
“(It) could ensnare unsuspecting victims who don’t have that much information about the disease only that it is a respiratory infection,” cautions Consumeraffairs.com. “But unless an infected person has been living inside your home’s air ducts, the offer is useless. The coronavirus is spread by germs from an infected person, not by bacteria in air filters.”
Then, there are reported text messages informing people that they’ve been “pre-accepted” for a $1,000 payment, connected to a COVID-19 federal stimulus package. The Florida Attorney General’s office warns clicking the link to claim the money most likely contains malware.
There’s more.
The Federal Trade Commission reports some scammers are promising that you can refinance your mortgage or get student loan debt forgiveness for a fee, of course.
The Better Business Bureau says it has information on a Facebook post about a phony COVID-19 government grant to help pay medical bills. The bogus government agency’s site — the “U.S. Emergency Grants Federation” — requests a Social Security number to verify eligibility.
Medicare warns of scammers using COVID-19 as an opportunity to steal your identity and commit Medicare fraud.
“In some cases, they might tell you they’ll send you a Coronavirus test, masks, or other items in exchange for your Medicare number or personal information. Medicare will never call you to ask for or check your Medicare number.”
And travel plans booked before the coronavirus epidemic?
“Scammers and spammers are likely to be messaging and posting on social media sites offering products relating to travel safety or randomly sending out emails about changed travel plans,” cautions Scambusters.org. “For example, airlines may be offering discounted tickets, so will the scammers. The aim is to get victims not only to unwittingly pay the scammers but also to harvest their credit card details. If you receive one of these messages, check directly with either the airline or the agency you booked with.”
The takeaway here? Remain vigilant.
The security researchers at WeLiveSecurity.com say that it includes avoiding clicking on links or downloading any attachments in unsolicited emails or texts from unknown sources. It involves questioning even trusted sources unless you’re sure that the message is authentic.
Additionally, ignore communications asking for your personal information. Be especially wary of emails that add to the sense of alarm and urge you to take immediate action. And look out for fraudulent charities or crowdfunding campaigns.
Finally, get accurate information.
The FBI recommends the best sources are www.cdc.gov and www.coronavirus.gov.
And Consumer Reports scientists, journalists, and public policy experts created a Coronavirus Resource Hub for the latest safety and health information at www.consumerreports.org/coronavirus/coronavirus-covid-19-updates.
