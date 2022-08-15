John Wright

Wright

There can be no doubt that we are in election season. Campaign signs abound. Early voting has already started, with the primary elections set for Aug. 23. We encourage everyone to check out both qualified candidates and voting locations by visiting www.charlottevotes.com.

Some races will be decided on Aug. 23 — not in November — so now is the time to get to know your candidates, decide on which one matches your own opinions the most and get out to vote.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

