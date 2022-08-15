There can be no doubt that we are in election season. Campaign signs abound. Early voting has already started, with the primary elections set for Aug. 23. We encourage everyone to check out both qualified candidates and voting locations by visiting www.charlottevotes.com.
Some races will be decided on Aug. 23 — not in November — so now is the time to get to know your candidates, decide on which one matches your own opinions the most and get out to vote.
There’s no use complaining after the fact if you don’t get your vote to count. As a non-partisan entity, we do not endorse candidates. We simply encourage the candidates to attend our member meetings and spread their word through the networking we offer.
We will publicize events of those candidates who are members, so that others may attend to get candidate awareness out there. In September, we shall be inviting the candidates running for Punta Gorda City Council District 3 to attend our regular breakfast, so we can hear directly from them on the issues they consider key to the city’s success. More to follow.
2023 PUNTA GORDA CHAMBER MEMBER AND VISITORS GUIDE — NEW LOOK, NEW CONTENT!
When the 2023 Visitors and Members Guide hits the streets this December, it will be bigger and better than ever.
With a distribution of 40,000, it is prominently displayed at the Punta Gorda Airport (we restock twice a week!) and it has high visibility at local events, real estate offices, area businesses and throughout the community.
The guide is also available 24/7 as a flipbook on puntagordachamber.com. Chamber members can reserve their ad space now and save 15% until Sept. 2.
There is no better time to join the Punta Gorda Chamber for the added exposure! Call today, 941-639-3720. Rates are highly competitive and, with a 40,000 (yes, 40,000) distribution, this is a guaranteed way to drum up extra business exposure.
According to industry standards, this type of book is read by 2.5 people per copy. Looking to reach over 100,000 people? We can help you.
ALMOST TIME TO CELEBRATE
Our big Chamber night of celebration will be Sept. 17, as we honor our leadership, our partners and announce our Businesses of the Year. Tickets are already available online at www.puntagordachamber.com under the Shop Chamber tab. Come join us and increase your business exposure “to its max.”
On this night, our Business of the Year awards will be handed out. The list of applicants that made the deadline for submission will be announced shortly. The selection process has started and the committee has a task at hand to select from a great list of candidates.
MEMBER EVENTS
Our next networking gathering will be tonight, Tuesday, Aug. 16 starting at 5:30 p.m. at F.M. Dons Restaurant located at 201 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Come meet fellow business leaders, spread the word about your business and events and do a little socializing. RSVP to reception@puntagorda-chamber.com by noon today. Don’t forget to bring along a gift to promote YOUR business in the drawing. A gift card to spend at your location or a promo item is ideal for this purpose.
On Thursday, Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m., please join us for a ribbon cutting for ActivAge, located at 126 E. Olympia Ave., Ste 301, Punta Gorda. All are invited and an RSVP to 941-639-3720 would be appreciated for catering purposes.
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on puntagordachamber.com. Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
