The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our 12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic on Saturday, May 27 at St. Andrews South Golf Club. This golf tournament is open to one and all. There are plenty of exciting sponsorships available to our chamber members. It is only $75 per player, which includes one round of golf with cart, breakfast, BBQ buffet lunch, two beverages, raffles and prizes.
Special thanks for our Title Sponsor: Integrity Employee Leasing; Hole-in-One Sponsor: Charlotte County Ford; Putting Contest Sponsor: Finnegan’s Grille & Pub; Hole Sponsor: Chicken Salad Chick; Hole Sign Sponsor: Coldwell Banker Sunstar; and Bag Sponsor: Big Summer Golf Card. The Integrity Golf Classic Golf Tournament funds our Junior Leadership Charlotte Program, which allows juniors from local high schools to gain an amazing behind-the-scenes education about Charlotte County and gain leadership skills that will be beneficial in their lives.
This is going to be bigger and better from years past and provide a lot of fun for you and your team! To register your foursome for nonmembers and foursome/sponsorships for members, go to charlottecountychamber.org, click on the Events Tab, click on the Event Calendar, go to the May Calendar, and then click on the event on the 27th. Please feel free to call the chamber office with any questions.
Chamber Activities
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, Feb. 23, 5–7 p.m. at Armstrong Interiors, 2705 Tamiami Trail, Suite 315, Punta Gorda. Bring a gift to promote your business and bring plenty of business cards.
Networking at Noon lunch (member event): 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday, March 8 at Finnegan’s Grille & Pub, 1825 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Registration and meal selection are required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): 8-9 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, 24Twenty-One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Coffee Sponsor: Mark Martella, Martella Law Firm. Guest speaker/program: Patti Allen, Executive VP of Community & Government Affairs, Fisherman’s Village Development Plan. New member introductions. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 23, Neal Communities, 1622 Royal Court, Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Ribbon Cuttings
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings!
The Furniture Warehouse (new member): 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 1241 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Light appetizers and bubbly will be served. Drawings for a Euro Stress Free Chair and Ottoman and two lamps. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Disabled American Veterans (new location):10:30 a.m., Friday, March 3, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte (Town Center mall/next to Dillard’s). Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Special Events
Lunch & Learn (new member): noon-1 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, Chamber office (2702 Tamiami Trail, PC). Topic: Being Prepared to Protect your Family and Business when Life Happens. Presented by Mark Martella, Martella Law Firm. Seating is limited. To register and make lunch selection, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. $10pp.
12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic: Saturday, May 27, St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Dr., Punta Gorda. $75 per player. Amazing sponsorships available. This is going to be bigger and better than we ever had. Start getting your foursomes together. Prizes, raffles, breakfast, delicious BBQ buffet lunch, and a whole lot of fun. To secure your sponsorship or foursome, visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
