The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our 12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic on Saturday, May 27 at St. Andrews South Golf Club. This golf tournament is open to one and all. There are plenty of exciting sponsorships available to our chamber members. It is only $75 per player, which includes one round of golf with cart, breakfast, BBQ buffet lunch, two beverages, raffles and prizes.

Special thanks for our Title Sponsor: Integrity Employee Leasing; Hole-in-One Sponsor: Charlotte County Ford; Putting Contest Sponsor: Finnegan’s Grille & Pub; Hole Sponsor: Chicken Salad Chick; Hole Sign Sponsor: Coldwell Banker Sunstar; and Bag Sponsor: Big Summer Golf Card. The Integrity Golf Classic Golf Tournament funds our Junior Leadership Charlotte Program, which allows juniors from local high schools to gain an amazing behind-the-scenes education about Charlotte County and gain leadership skills that will be beneficial in their lives.


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

