It wasn’t too long ago that I reminded members of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce to not miss out on inclusion in the 2021 Community Guide and Business Directory. I think I said something about more people are now looking for warm, fresh air, open spaces away from the hustle and bustle, and a wide variety of natural outdoor activities where they can visit and do business.
I also touted that Charlotte County is projected to be one of the most popular, safest, visitor and business destinations. I may have even included a clever mention of a tidal wave of customers on the way, and to not get left behind bobbing in the wake.
Well, there really is something to this because the following 80 proactive chamber member businesses have already secured their advertising space for the year in the print magazine, the digital magazine, and the website:
A Better Solution of Punta Gorda; A+ Action Appliance Service and Sales; Achieva Credit Union; Air Trek; AllyRides; Amberg Insurance Center; Arthur Rutenberg Homes/SandStar Homes; Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County; Bayfront Health; Brigon Homes; Buffalo Graffix; Centennial Bank; Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.); Charlotte County Airport Authority; Charlotte County Chorale; Charlotte County Flowers;
Charlotte County Seawalls; Charlotte County Tax Collector; Charlotte Harbor Aquatic Preserve; Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center; Charlotte Players; Classic Coin Company; Coldwell Banker Sunstar; Curry Moving and Storage; Dean’s Catering; Dean’s South of the Border; Deep Creek Golf Club; DK Consultants of Florida; Fabulous Finds; Fawcett Memorial Hospital; Fishermen’s Village; Florida Weekly;
Four Points by Sheraton Punta Gorda Harborside; Friendly Floors; Gettel of Charlotte County; Gladstone Companion Animal Services; Homeowners of Port Charlotte Village; Hometown Title and Closing Services; Horner’s RV Auto Sales and Service; Hurricane Charley’s; Integrity Employee Leasing; Jay Wunder, CPA; Jones Family Insurance; King Fisher Fleet; La Quinta by Wyndham; Lennar Homes; Maple Leaf Golf and Country Club; Marianne Lilly, Re/Max Harbor Realty; Military Heritage Museum; Miller’s Murphy Bed and Home Office; Murdock Stones Etc.;
Myakka River Motorcoach Resort; Nautilus Pools; Nix and Associates Real Estate; Nolan Family Insurance; Olsen, Lynch and Wright, CPAs; Panther Hollow Dental Lodge; Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens; Pottery Express; Premier Photographic Events; Punta Gorda Symphony; Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau; Ray Newberry Well Drilling;
Re/Max Harbor Realty; Sandhill Healing Center; SCORE Association, Port Charlotte; Sharon Kerr, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty; Solaris Healthcare Charlotte Harbor; Sonny’s BBQ; St. Andrews South Golf Club; Stan’s Septic Service and Concrete Products; State Farm Insurance, Kathy Nash; State Farm Insurance, Mike Martin; Storage America; Sun Coast Media Group;
The Preserve; Virginia B Andes Volunteer Community Clinic; Visual Arts Center; WhitCo Insurance Agency; Worksite, LLC; and Wotitzky, Wotitzky, Ross, McKinley and Young, Attorneys at Law.
Did you read all 80 of them? I sure hope you did. The deadline for advertising is Aug. 14, and the snazzy product will begin distribution on Oct. 1. Ad space is available for as little as $264. Don’t be a business bobber. Call us today at 941-627-2222.
Candidates’ Forum 2020
This is it: The 2020 event you have all been waiting for will be from 7:15 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring its Candidates’ Forum for individuals running for key local, state and federal offices.
Each candidate will have his or her own table where information and promotional pieces may be displayed and distributed. This will allow members the opportunity to visit and converse with each candidate. There will be no time allotted for speaking to the group, but we will visit each table and ask for a brief introduction.
Additionally, we have provided each candidate with a question or questions from the chamber’s Government Affairs Committee. Candidates have been asked to answer each question in 300 words or less and return the questionnaires for distribution to our members. The answers will be reproduced and distributed in an unedited format. The questions and answers will also be available in the chamber office and on the website at charlottecountychamber.org.
Teri Ashley is the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, now in its 95th year, with offices in both Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. She can be reached at 941-639-2222 or at tashley@charlottecountychamber.org.
