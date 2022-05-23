Being a member of a Chamber of Commerce does truly help your business. You would be amazed at the frequency of referral requests we receive, on a daily basis. Our online presence enables your business to benefit and shine from one of the most searched sites in the area. Our guides are widely and regularly distributed. Our events are both business-beneficial and fun to attend. Nothing is better for your business that getting your name and face in front of other business owners, who, in turn, all act as your ambassadors. Season for us is never over.
When travelers start to leave, we start planning for the next wave, with an abundance of events and programs, all designed to bring new customers to our door. Our big night of celebration will be Saturday, Sept. 17, as we honor our leadership, our Partners and announce our Businesses of the Year. Tickets are already online at www.puntagordachamber,com under the Shop Chamber tab. Come join us and increase your business exposure “to its max.”
Congratulations to the many winners at our initial Pickle What? Pickleball Poker Challenge held last week. The energy level was indeed high. For sure, we’ll be back to have a rematch! Thank you PicklePlex, for such an incredibly fun event and evening.
Moving on now to our next events ...
Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 12 acts have been selected for our “Your Chamber’s Got Talent” night. The overall winner will be selected that evening by a panel of five judges and you, the audience! Come support the acts and make new friends. Tickets are $25 plus fees and will shortly be available on www.gulftheater.org
We are also very pleased to announce that, after a COVID 19 break, Blues, Brews & BBQ is back in conjunction with our partners at Suncoast Beverage Group. On Saturday, October 22 from 3-6 p.m., come to the History Park on Shreve Street, Punta Gorda for craft beer samplings, great music, great BBQ and so much more. Want the VIP experience? From 2-3 p.m., get to enter the event one hour early, to sample special VIP brews, selected for you! Tickets are now on sale at www,puntagordachamber.com under the Shop Chamber tab.
We are excited to have secured a Mindi Abair Holiday Show for Punta Gorda. After several years of trying, we are pleased to announce that we have been selected as a destination for Mindi Abair’s “I Can’t Wait For Christmas Tour” on Tuesday Dec. 13 at the Event Center in Punta Gorda. She will be accompanied by Vincent Ingala, Adam Hawley and Lindsey Webster for a full jazzy show to help us get in the holiday spirit.
Tickets are available via the Event Center website or by following the link in the Shop Chamber section of www.puntagordachamber.com The show will start at 7 p.m. and for wine aficionados, a wine and jazz tasting will be held from 5-6 p.m. that same day at the Event Center for $25 per person. Tickets for that event are on the chamber website. For further details please contact the Chamber at 941-639-3720.
On our calendar this week:
Tomorrow’s Networking Luncheon at the Dockside at Four Points By Sheraton is sold out. Call 941-639-3720 for any last-minute cancellations.
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
