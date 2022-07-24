We continue to experience enormous growth in our membership. On the surface, that is an amazing thing. Businesses recognizing the benefits offered and seeing how their business can further prosper by becoming a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
The optimal approach to ensure our members gain a return on investment is their level of engagement and participation.
Effective networking is just one aspect to drive that return on your investment. There are many other benefits to take advantage of without leaving your office.
A member can promote their business in our annual Community Guide and Business Directory, reaching an audience of over 25,000 readers.
They can utilize our Business Online weekly e-newsletter to market and promote their business to an opt-in 3,000 subscribers.
Each member can provide their marketing brochures and business cards to be displayed in our office for the hundreds of residents and visitors who come through our office on a monthly basis.
We have our Fir$t Thur$day Adverti$er which gets emailed out monthly as a digital marketing format.
The moral of the story is, let your chamber membership work for you. For more information, please contact our chamber office and we’ll be more than happy to walk you through how investing in the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is an investment in the growth and success of your business.
Charlotte County Chamber activities:
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, July 28, 5-7 p.m., at The Daily Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business. Bring plenty of business cards.
Networking at Noon Lunch (member event): Wednesday, Aug. 10, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Four Points by Sheraton (Dockside Grill), 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Reservations and meal selection are required. To RSVP visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): Wednesday, Aug. 17, 8-9 a.m., Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Program: New Member Showcase. Effective opportunity for our new members over the past quarter to display their products and services to their fellow chamber members. Registration is requested.
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, Aug. 25, 5-7 p.m., Integrity Employee Leasing, 128 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Bring a gift to promote your business. Bring plenty of business cards. Registration is requested.
SPECIAL EVENT
Charlotte County Chamber Young Professionals – Karaoke Night: Aug. 2, 6-9 p.m., Burg’r Bar, 317 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Music, appetizers, giveaways, grand prize, and cash bar. Special thanks to our sponsors: American Imaging, Charlotte County Ford, and Tommy’s Express Car Wash. Registration is required via charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
RIBBON CUTTINGS
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. All are welcome. If your schedule allows, please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Suncoast One Title & Closings (new Punta Gorda location): Tuesday, July 26, 5:30 p.m. at 103 W. Marion Ave., Suite 101, Punta Gorda. Registration requested.
Two Angels Soaps Gallery & Gifts: Aug. 11, 5:30 p.m., 2686 Tamiami Trail, Unit 5-A, Port Charlotte (right next to the chamber office). Registration is requested.
The Royal Paw Grooming & Boarding (new member) Aug. 17, 5:45 p.m., 42091 Cypress Parkway, Suite 4, Babcock Ranch (Crescent B Commons Plaza). Registration is requested.
ActivAge Home Care: Aug. 18. 5:30 p.m., 126 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Registration is requested.
Stellar Vision (new member): Aug. 27, 11 a.m., 42091 Cypress Pkwy, Suite 3, Babcock Ranch (Crescent B Commons Plaza). Registration is requested.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
