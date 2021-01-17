As the new executive director, I am excited to be a part of such a hardworking team and look forward to a productive 2021 at the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce.
Prior to the Englewood Chamber, I worked at the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. For the first two years, I held every job from data entry to membership sales to events. The other eight years I was the Government Affairs Director and worked side by side the CEO.
Having said that, I also understand that every chamber is different. The Englewood Chamber does great work and I am not looking to make sweeping changes right off the bat; however, there steps we can take to enhance the organization.
Historically, chambers of commerce were known as the information centers. Over the years, chambers became known for their events. There is no reason you can’t have both.
My goal is to have an all-encompassing chamber known for its business advocacy, resources, assistance, promotion and events. In this ever-changing environment, the integration of new technology is also important moving forward.
Annual banquet
The chamber will be hosting its 2021 Annual Awards Banquet Thursday, Jan. 28 at the Hills Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Reception starts at 5:30 p.m. with dinner, and program starting promptly at 6 p.m. The program includes installation of 2021 board members followed by the business awards.
There are eight award categories including Business of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, New Business, Bon Appetit (Daytime Dining), Bon Appetit (Evening Dining), Excellence in Business (1-5 Employees), Excellence in Business (6-25 Employees), Excellence in Business (25+ Employees). Menu choices include prime rib, grouper with crab meat stuffing, or chicken piccata, and you get two drink tickets. You must be registered to attend.
Biz@Noon
Join us for networking and noshing at noon Jan. 20 at Isabella’s Bistro, 6800 Placida Road, Englewood. This month will be drive-thru style with virtual networking on Facebook. Reservations are required. Menu choices include salad with grilled chicken, chicken parmigiana with linguini, or spaghetti with meatballs. Early bird registration is $15.
Ribbon cutting
Come celebrate 10 a.m., Jan. 25, Lemon Bay Conservancy’s Wildflower Preserve ribbon-cutting ceremony at 120 Gasparilla Pines Blvd., Englewood. The conservancy and its partners have made tremendous progress transforming the Wildflower Preserve from an old golf course into a beautiful nature preserve.
Chamber advocacy
Your chamber will be attending the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Meeting Jan. 19, in an effort to foster relationships and work together for the common good of the business community. We will also be participating in the Punta Gorda/Englewood Tourism Strategic Planning Session, which is Jan. 20-21. We have been in discussions with Charlotte County Economic Development in regard to creating a partnership to bring additional business assistance and resources to our members.
