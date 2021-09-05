Some eateries just don’t make it through the long offseason slog from May to October.
So, now, a few requiems. Plus some places still with us despite appearances otherwise.
MORGAN’S CAFÉ CHANGES HANDS
A year and a half ago, a heartbreaking ad read: “Up and running restaurant for sale. 1,680 sq. ft. Seats 60 plus 2 outside tables for smoking. Currently running as all-American breakfast and lunch. It was built new in 2005. Well kept, very clean and bright. Ollie's is the anchor store in the plaza. Very close to the Sunseekers development being built. Located in School House Square shopping center in Port Charlotte, FL.”
Owner Kim Casey named Morgan’s Café for her daughter Morgan and served home-style all-day breakfast, lunch and practical jokes there for 15 years, ever since Morgan was 8.
Kim’s pork tenderloin and biscuits and sausage gravy were reportedly the best in Port Charlotte, and every meal came with a complimentary homemade peppermint — if you asked real nice.
Transplanted new Alaskan owners Greg and Amy Imig, who’ve worked with Morgan through the transition, announced, “The plan includes minimal changes. We have a good group of regulars whom we don’t want to disrupt.”
Morgan’s Café ($), 941-625-3400, 4300 Kings Highway, Unit 216 (next to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Schoolhouse Square), Port Charlotte, is open Monday to Saturday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ZEKE’S, GONE
“It is with a very heavy heart that we must say goodbye,” the social media post read. “We are closed.”
The message could have come from any of the eateries that closed their doors this summer, but one prominent spot near the east end of W. Dearborn will be especially missed.
Zeke’s Uptown Bar & Grill opened six years ago at number 115, with a varied menu of locally sourced items, best breakfast in town, and a popular bar.
If you counted Snook’s Bayside, owner Dale Wentzel had run Englewood restaurants for 10 years and emerged from an especially long pandemic shutdown to celebrate that anniversary last year.
At the time, he said, “The comeback is always stronger than the setback,” but he hadn’t counted on the staffing shortfalls that have plagued restaurants ever since.
WE’LL ALL MISS THE YELLOW SUBMARINE
The latest crew at E. Venice Avenue’s little Yellow Sub Café — Dawn and Rich Johnson, Evelyn and John — posted their farewell on Aug. 9: “We are saddened to announce that as of 8/6/2021, we are permanently closed. ... We would like to thank every single one of you for choosing to share part of your day with us during these unprecedented times. We loved seeing you all and filling your tummies daily.”
No place else in Venice could lay more claim to being a comfort-food mecca than the cozy eatery opened eight years ago by Matt Palmer and Annie Yandoh.
The café with the tropical fish tank and underwater motifs served endless homemade lasagna, shepherd’s pie, navy bean and ham soup, chicken pot pie, and gooey tuna melts.
It often nabbed the Venice Gondolier Sun Readers’ Choice first place for Sub Shop and also stole our hearts.
MI GALLO
Mi Gallo Restaurant, the newest Mexican cantina to breach the U.S. 41 corridor in Port Charlotte, opened two years ago but now sits shuttered.
Owner Doug Booker ran three previous restaurants in Arizona and Indiana, and his wife, cook Vicky, had her own in Mexico City and Toronto.
Though they were known for a popular buffet and scratch-made Mexico City-style spices and dishes, Mi Gallo is closed.
Ice cream lovers hunting for their favorite 1950s-style sweet shop found it closed recently. But Made in the Shade ice cream was only relocating a couple of doors down in Eason Plaza, 2411 S. McCall Road, to a space twice as big and just as cool. They reopened Friday, Aug. 13.
For those wondering what’s become of Rob’s Pizzeria, they are still open, but with hours that let Rob stay home more with his growing family. Like so many others, they suffered staffing issues, but report that their full-time employees have been with them the whole time. Try Rob’s any pizza night, Monday to Saturday, 4 to 9 p.m.
Englewood’s favorite bakers, Cecile and Kevin Harrington of Simply Yum Yum Bakery, might not be in Lemon Bay Plaza anymore, but keep looking for them around town. Word has it they’re taking a sabbatical while scouting out new locations.
CAPE HAZE TAVERN NEEDS A BREAK
Restaurants have it tough enough dealing with staff shortages, soaring cost of goods, low offseason attendance and COVID.
“We’ve had this insane streak of bad luck in this building,” said Lauren Hertz, general manager of the 5-month-old Cape Haze Tavern. “Just when we think everything’s okay, something else goes wrong.”
She doesn’t exactly want to put the word “curse” out there. Let’s just say that she’s been cleansing the space by burning sage and might call in a priest.
The new Rotonda West eatery has had to endure one closure after another, beginning with two weeks for renovations related to expansion.
But then began incidents beyond its control.
The walk-in malfunctioned one weekend and froze all the product.
Two weeks ago, the tavern had to shut down for a week because Charlotte County Utilities ruptured a water line while working on their street.
“After it was supposedly all fixed, they needed to do more work,” Hertz said. “They put us on a boil notice again, after which we have to boil our ice and purge our lines for two days. And we had to call an electrician to fix wires that they cut.”
It definitely didn’t help when, a week ago, they inexplicably laid off their second and most seasoned executive chef, Susie Gordon, formerly of Placida Grill. She’d never before been let go from a job.
They’re going to need more sage.
Cape Haze Tavern ($$-$$$, O), 941-830-8946, 3745 Cape Haze Drive, Rotonda West, is open Tuesday to Saturday 4 to 9 p.m.
