We have been going nonstop for the past four months. This trend will continue as the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is dedicated in providing the most effective avenues for our members to be engaged and committed in the success and growth of their businesses. February is jammed packed with great member opportunities. Mark your calendars for these exciting events.
Beginning on Thursday, Feb. 3, our 11th Annual Business Expo will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center located at 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. This event is free and open to the public. The doors are open from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The first 500 attendees will receive a FREE goodie bag
and register for a grand prize. Make sure to tell your family and friends to save the date of Thursday, Feb. 3. You will be able to meet and see over 80 local businesses with a full array of products and services.
We appreciate the support of our expo sponsors:
Platinum Title Sponsor: Chapman Insurance Group
Silver Associate Sponsors: Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, Life Care Center of Punta Gorda and Michael Saunders & Company
Gold Presenting Sponsor: Burnt Store Title & Escrow
Bronze Participating Sponsors: American Imaging of Southwest FL, Bert’s Black Widow Harley Davidson, Dancing Moon Travel, Painting with a Twist, Sunshine Ace Hardware and The Mosaic Company, Community Relations
Paradise Breakfast Sponsor: Integrity Employee Leasing
Main Stage Sponsor: Cruise Planners, Carmichael Travel
Refreshment Station Sponsor: Purple House Salon by Shawn Gilstad
After Hours Party and Passport Sponsor: Elite Inspections & Pest Solutions
Media Sponsors: Buffalo Graffix, The Daily Sun and iHeart Media
Kickoff Party Sponsor: Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center
Lanyard Sponsor: Chapman Insurance Group
Goodie Bag Sponsor: WhitCo Insurance, Alexia Martin Agency.
Chamber Member Networking Activities
Networking at Noon Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 9 – 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m. – Leroy’s Southern Kitchen and Bar located at 201 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda – You will experience an excellent lunch - Reservations are required – Please register and make your meal selection by visiting our website:
charlottecountychamber.org or by calling the chamber office at 941-627-2222 – Member Event
Third Wednesday Coffee: Wednesday, Feb. 16 – 8–9 a.m. – Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center located at 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda – Our Coffee Sponsor is Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic – Registration is requested - We will have our Quarterly New Member Showcases – To register, please visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222 - Immediately following our program, we will have a ribbon cutting for Down the Hatchet – they will have their mobile truck available to sharpen your ax throwing skills. – Member Event
Business Card Exchange: Thursday, Feb. 24 – 5–7 p.m. – Southwest Florida Insurance Associates located at 3718 Tamiami Trail, Unit C. Port Charlotte – Bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards. Member Event.
Special Events:
Just Counters & Other Stuff (20th Year Anniversary Celebration) – Thursday, Feb. 17 – 1489 Market Cir., 309, Port Charlotte – 5 p.m. – Refreshment, beverages and live music will be provided – This is a multi-chamber event (Charlotte County, North Port, Englewood, Punta Gorda and the CDBIA)
Lunch & Learn: Tuesday, Feb. 22 – “Business Succession Planning” - Brian Simon with Alliance Financial Group. Noon–1 p.m. – Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Conference Room – SOLD OUT
State of the County Address – Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Noon– 1 p.m. – This will be a Zoom Call – You will have the opportunity to hear from our county entities (County, City, Airport, Public Schools, Economic Development) to get a high level update on what is driving our community.
Ribbon Cutting:
Fabulous Find Re-Sale Shop (New Location) – Tuesday, Feb. 1 – 1931 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte – 5:30 p.m. - Everyone is welcome!
Community Lending (New Branch Launch) – Wednesday, Feb. 9 – 2208 El Jobean Rd., Port Charlotte (Twisted Fork) – 4:30–7:30 p.m. – Ribbon cutting will take place at 5:30 p.m. – Appetizers, beverages, and live music will be provided – Door prizes and fun!
ActivAge @ Chelsea Place (Grand Rebranding) – Thursday, February 10 – 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte – 5:30 p.m. – Refreshment, food, massages and live music will be provided
Tommy’s Express Car Wash (Grand Opening) – Friday, February 18 – 19010 Murdock Cir., Port Charlotte – 10 a.m.
Pool Boy (15 th Anniversary Celebration) – Tuesday, February 22 – 27147 Del Prado Pkwy., Punta Gorda – 5:30 p.m. – Refreshments and beverages will be provided – Raffle prizes will be given way
