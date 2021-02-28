To quote Col. John “Hannibal” Smith from “The A Team,” I love it when a plan comes together. This is especially true when it’s for the betterment of our community.
Please indulge us as we welcome the February new members to the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Yes, we welcome our wonderful new members every month, but this particular group tells an extra special story. These 13 new member businesses, which joined over 26 days during a global pandemic, represent the highest number of February new members in more than 10 years:
Beasley Media Group; Boykin Lawns; Culver’s – El Jobean; Culver’s – Kings Highway; Englewood Area Board of Realtors; Hyatt Home Services; Oliver Law PLLC; PowerQuip, LLC; Quigley Eye Specialists; Royal Palm Bakery; The Flats at Sundown; USA Today – LocaliQ; and the Village Fish Market and Restaurant.
These businesses realize the value of joining the influential voice of the business community. As we help them, they also want to help us as we continue to play a primary role in further improving the business climate in Charlotte County. They understand that the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce provides business leadership for programs that enhance the quality of life in our community.
We have tried to do a better job on our part of explaining who we are, what we do, and what we can accomplish together with our member businesses. It’s easy to just say we do certain things, but we have been demonstrating the tangible benefits and our responsiveness to member and community needs.
And it’s an honor not taken lightly to have more members join our organization each month.
Renewing members
The businesses that have maintained partnerships with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, through good times and bad, are true pillars of the community. The list of renewing members for February is equally impressive, and is as follows:
• 40+ years: Charlotte Insurance Agency and Zobel Real Estate.
• 35+ years: B & B Telephone Systems, Birch’s Air Conditioning and Heating, and Charlotte Technical College.
• 30+ years: Charlotte County Administrators Offices, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, City of Punta Gorda, Judge Peter A. Bell, Kennedy Electric Co. of Punta Gorda, Kiwanis Club of Punta Gorda and Peace River Distributing.
• 25+ years: Foot and Ankle Centers of Charlotte County, Lakewood Village, Marshall Family Dentistry, MBA Business Center and Sue Sifrit.
• 20+ years: Charlotte County Society for Human Resource Management, Charlotte Local Education Foundation, Chris McMillan — RE/MAX Anchor of Marina Park, Coast Financial Wealth Management, Gene Gorman’s Auto Sales and Village Place Retirement.
• 15+ years: American Biological, Inc., Charlotte County Community Services, Exit 170 Storage, Florida International Airshow, Forcefield Hurricane Protection Systems, Hamsher Homes, Inc., and Vintage Motor Car Club of America SWFL Region.
• 10+ years: Alliance Financial Group of Central and South FL, Bonnie E. Smith, PhD, LLC, Gator Wilderness Camp School, Lakewood Ranch Telecom, Michael P. Haymans Attorney at Law, PA, Suncoast Blood Centers, Supervisor of Elections-Hon. Paul A. Stamoulis and Spinal Health and Rehab Integrative Medicine.
• Eight years: Edward Jones-Financial Advisor Jim Fendrick, Family Health Centers of SW FL and The Cove of Rotonda Golf Center.
• Seven years: Executive Cooling and Heating.
• Six years: Baylor’s Southern Soul Food, Blind Spot Etc. and Zypha Corporation.
• Five years: Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court, Communications International, Inc., Platinum Inspections, The Mortgage Firm, Charlotte County Tax Collector Vickie Potts and Charlotte County School Board District 5 Wendy Atkinson.
• Four years: A+ to Z Computers, Bivens Animal Hospital, Burg’r Bar, Gettel Automotive of Charlotte County, Hampton Inn, Premier Photographic Events and Worksite, LLC.
• Three years: Air Technicians Inc., Liberate Physician Centers-Southwest Florida, Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center and United Country/Gulfland Real Estate.
• Two years: Iona Cannabis Clinic Port Charlotte, Labor Solutions, Inc., Lakes of Tuscana, The Celtic Ray Public House and Valerie’s House.
• One year: Fileman Law Firm, PA, Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation, and Phoenician Treatment Spa.
Thank you, all, for your partnerships with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Our community will continue to prosper, and our quality of life will remain envied.
