Two days to go to the finals of the Chamber Feud Challenge 2021.
Thursday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Chamber Feud will reach its finalist round. The four qualifying teams that hilariously made it through the rounds to the final are: Laurie Goodwyne and her team from Robert Slack LLC, Chelsea Place Adult Day Care, The Loveland Center and Valerie’s House (sponsored by AMS Floors). The laughs from the rounds can still be heard. We certainly got a lot of insight into the thinking of our participating teams. This event is open to the public to enjoy. You simply cannot buy entertainment this funny for $5. Beer, wine, sodas and snacks are available for a donation. Getting our members to “play” together is a perfect team-builder.
This event was last undertaken in 2019, but people still talk about the laughs we shared back then and the interaction with our residential audiences. So often, seeing businesses at “play” will allow their customers to experience a different viewpoint of how they are perceived, leading to even more customers being referred, through word of mouth. Come along to find out who the 2021 Champions will be. Support your local merchants.
Also, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda, we’ll be hosting a grand Job Fair with 50-plus employers looking to hire you, right now. If you are looking for a job or you know someone who is, this is the place for you to bring your resumes and your personality. Free admission.
The job market is key to the success of our business community. Hosting an event such as this has proven the current need for employees is critical to our future success. If you are interested in seeing which companies are attending, please visit the homepage of www.puntagordachamber.com and look for the Job Opportunity section. This list will be updated to show all participants. There will be a very wide spectrum of employers looking to recruit from health care to government to distribution, sales and marketing jobs and much more. All booths are 10 square feet and will have space for social distancing. We are encouraging anyone who is either not vaccinated or immune-compromised to wear a face covering. Sanitizer will be available for you. Anyone who knows of a person looking for current work, please share this incredible opportunity, with 50-plus employers expected — maybe more. This is the time to get our community fully employed.
Tuesday marks the last day of the chairmanship of June Amara, Creative Window Treatments. The chair’s gavel was officially passed to Alexia Martin of WhitCo Insurance at last Friday’s board meeting. June has been an amazing rock for our members during her time as chair. She has exuded professionalism and innovation throughout her year, despite it falling on a challenging year for all businesses, as they recover from the effects of the pandemic, industry supply delays and a job seeker shortage — to name just a few.
On Sept. 18, we celebrate her year at our Annual Awards’ Dinner at the Isles Yacht Club. Reservations can be made by calling 941-639-3720 or visiting the shop chamber tab of www.puntagordachamber.com. Time to celebrate and thank those who have traveled a path together over the last 12 months. This is the night we look forward to, as we share our journey with the community in which we are rooted. We are taking into account the current spike in local COVID-19 cases and are planning on this event being held in a social-distanced setting, yet still offering our usual energy and enjoyment. We’ll be keeping a very close eye on local conditions as we proceed.
The PG Chamber’s membership continues to experience very positive growth. The COVID-19 shutdowns and current business economic conditions has shown the value of being a chamber member even more that before. As our meetings grow again to pre-pandemic levels, albeit in different venues that offer social distancing, we are seeing some members unsure how to network effectively with a bigger group. Rest assured, you are all part of the chamber family. If you are looking for help in making connections, we are experts in that. Just tell us as you arrive who you are looking to meet with and we’ll get the ball rolling for you. Walking into a room full of strangers can be daunting, but we are a friendly group that enjoys doing business with each other, so don’t stand on the sidelines and let opportunities to grow pass you by.
Our September networking is also all set. On Sept. 8, our Business Over Breakfast and Annual Meeting will take place at Beef O’Brady’s Punta Gorda, starting at 7:15 a.m., hosted by the Punta Gorda History Center. The meeting will last until about 8:30 a.m. and admission is free to members and their guests/potential new members. Our September After Hours will take place starting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 hosted outdoors at Illusions Salon & Spa, 115 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
Networking luncheon is set for Sept. 22 at the The Captain’s Table with networking between noon and 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m., with our guest speaker Joanne Cuminsky of Vision Quest, who will be offering up advice on managing both for and nonprofit businesses in these challenging times.
