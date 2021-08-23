Starting tonight, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Chamber Feud–Round One will be held at the PG Women’s Club at 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. The entry is $5. Beer, wine, sodas and snacks – for a donation.
Getting our members to “play” together is a perfect team-builder. This event was last undertaken in 2019, but people still talk about the laughs we shared and the interaction with our residential audiences. So often, seeing businesses at “play” will allow their customers to experience a different viewpoint of how they are perceived, leading to even more customers being referred, through work-of-mouth. Taking part in the first round will be teams from Boyette & Miller Construction, Burnt Store Title & Escrow, Chelsea Place Senior Care, Laurie Goodwyne and the Robert Slack Team, Re/Max Anchor Realty and WhitCo Insurance. The second rounds will take place on Thursday – same time same place, different teams. The teams for Thursday are: Chapman Insurance (current bragging rights’ winners), Dream Salon & Spa, Exit Realty, Loveland Center, State Farm Patrice Weston and Valerie’s House. Who will make the finals on Sept. 2? Come along to find out. Support your local merchants.
Wednesday, Aug. 25, is our Networking Luncheon with networking from noon to 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. at Laishley Crab House ($20 payable in advance) with guest speaker Dave Gammon, director of the Charlotte County Economic Development offices, telling us about all the latest news of new-coming businesses into our area – he has a lot to talk about. To get your seat at the table, you will need to RSVP to 941-639-3720 by noon Tuesday, with payment and also selecting your food choice when you pay. Coming to lunch will benefit your business. You will gather great information, meet a bunch of fellow business owners who are energized to work together with you, plus you get to toot your own horn at the end of the meeting by making any announcements you have to share.
We'll be hosting a job fair from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. If you are looking for a job or do you know someone who is, this is the place for you to bring your resumes and your personality. Free admission. Looking to hire? Members $50/non-members $100. Call 941-639-3720 to register. So far, more than 40 employers are registered, looking for you. The job market is key to the success of our business community. Hosting an event such as this has proven the current need for employees is critical to our future success. If you are interested in seeing which companies are attending, please visit the homepage of www.puntagordachamber.com and look for the Job Opportunity section. This list will be updated as more and more employers sign on. Anyone who knows of a person looking for current work, please share this incredible opportunity, with more than 40 employers expected – maybe more.
The Annual Awards’ Dinner will be held Sept. 18 at the Isles Yacht Club as we celebrate a great year in chamber world. Reservations by calling 941-639-3720 or visiting the shop chamber tab of www.puntagordachamber.com. Time to celebrate and thank those who have traveled a path together over the last 12 months. This is the night we look forward to, as we share our journey with the community in which we are rooted.
On Oct. 16, there will be a Night of Swing in celebration of Valerie’s House and Dream Chasers and Dream Makers at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum www.militaryheritagemuseum.org. Follow links to Gulf Theater and tickets, which cost $45. A great night of live music led by our very own Zarita Mattox and the Suncoast Swing Band. This event will be stellar in so many ways, as we support the needs of two important nonprofits dealing with childhood issues that are real in our community.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
