Our 43rd Annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is fast approaching. Santa and all the elves are extremely busy and excited to roll out this community fun favorite event. On Saturday, Dec. 11, once again thousands of residents and visitors alike will line the sidewalks of Carmalita Street and Taylor Road with anticipation to see all the floats, trucks, cars, fire trucks, marching bands and, of course, Santa himself.
The parade kicks off at noon from the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, along Carmalita Street and goes down Taylor Road and disbands at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. I suggest to come early to get a great view from anywhere along the parade route. Now, if you are a business and you think what a wonderful way to take advantage of this extremely fun opportunity to market and promote your business, then this event is a must for you and get your decorated entry ready. If you are a for-profit business, the entry fee is only $35. If you are a nonprofit organization, the entry fee is only $20.
I would also like to mention, whether your business is a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce or is not yet, you are more than welcome to participate and submit an entry and be a part of this wonderful holiday event. There will also be prizes awarded in the following categories: Best Float (flatbed or trailer), Best Decorated Car or Pickup Truck and Best Marching Band/Performing Unit. For each category, there will a first-, second- and third-place winner. All awards will be presented at our Third Wednesday Coffee on Dec. 15 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. For all the details and to complete your entry form, visit our website at charlottecountychamber.org and click on the “Forms & Files” on the homepage or feel free to call the chamber off at 941-627-2222. Welcome one and all, #OneCommunity.
Business Card Exchange: I hope all you ghouls and goblins are ready. You don’t want to miss this one: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at Nix & Associates Real Estate, 2421 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Who doesn’t like a Halloween Bash and, yes, costumes are highly encouraged. I’ve got mine picked out and ready to go. Please bring a gift to promote your business and don’t forget to have plenty of business cards.
11th Annual “Hottest Business Day in Paradise” Business Expo: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 3, 2022, at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. The expo is free and open to the public. There will be more than 100 local businesses showcasing and marketing their products and services. Traditionally, there will be between 1,000-1,200 attendees whose attention you will capture. If you are a chamber member and would like to participate as an exhibitor and/or expo sponsor, visit our website at charlottecountychamber.org or feel free contact our chamber office for all the details. To be in front of that many people in just a matter five hours, it would be an excellent opportunity for lead generation, sales, or making those great business-to-business connections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.