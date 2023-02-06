John Wright

Wright

We recently got good news that some of the retail on Marion Avenue that was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian will be returning as early as this week.

HipNotique Boutique, who was a regular during our Pop-UP events, is hoping to reopen within the week. Their neighbors, Sea Grape Gallery, are also getting ready to reopen by the beginning of March. Persnickety, a boutique located right next door to the Punta Gorda Chamber, is already open with their grand opening/ribbon cutting scheduled for this evening, at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

gorda-chamber.com.

