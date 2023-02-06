We recently got good news that some of the retail on Marion Avenue that was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian will be returning as early as this week.
HipNotique Boutique, who was a regular during our Pop-UP events, is hoping to reopen within the week. Their neighbors, Sea Grape Gallery, are also getting ready to reopen by the beginning of March. Persnickety, a boutique located right next door to the Punta Gorda Chamber, is already open with their grand opening/ribbon cutting scheduled for this evening, at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Tamiami Tavern has now completed their remodel and is open for business, as usual. Later in the year, they will be adding breakfast to their offerings as well. They are located at 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda ( www.tamiamitavern.com).
These are all indeed good signs of recovery from what has been a difficult start of the 2023 Season.
WALKING TOURS OF PUNTA GORDA MURALS
From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 2-March 30, every Tuesday and Thursday, we are offering our very popular Walking Tours of the Punta Gorda Murals. Tickets are limited to 12 people per tour so advance reservations are required by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours. Tickets are $25 per person. (Thursday, Feb. 16 is sold out.)
WHITNEY GRACE ENCORE
Back by popular demand, Whitney Grace, winner of our Chamber’s Got Talent Show, will be returning to the Charlotte Harbor Event Center in Punta Gorda on Wednesday, April 5 for an encore dinner show, including her high-energy Broadway review and an Italian buffet. Tickets can be purchased on www.puntagordachamber.com in the Shop Chamber link or by calling us on 941-639-3720. Cost is $50 per person for dinner and show. Cash bar.
OTHER EVENTS
Short Film Festival Tickets are also on sale at 7 p.m. at the office ($20) for March 1 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
At 7 p.m. on March 2, the Women’s Club on Sullivan Street will be transformed into a “little spot in Old Havana” as the Charlotte County Board members and friends of the Gulfshore Opera present “A Little Touch of Latin.” Bring your friends for an evening of tapas, welcome sangria and special guests: Venezuelan soprano, Erika Ramirez accompanied by guitarist, Jose Alfredo Fernandez-Acosta. Erika is known as one of the Gulfshore Opera “Divas.”
It will be a delightful twist on what Gulfshore Opera regularly does, with a varied program focused on Latin American favorites and flavors. Tickets are limited ($60) and there will be a small selection of adult beverages available. Call 941-639-3720 for the link to purchase your “asiento a nuestra mesa.”
MEMBERSHIP
Give your business or a friend’s business the gift of membership this year. Be part of a vibrant and effective group of entrepreneurs, whose purpose is to support, advocate and assist you in all aspects of your business operation, regardless of location.
Memberships are very affordable and they give you opportunity to promote your business to a very large in-person as well as online customer base. Call Tara on 941-639-3720 for the simple process of becoming our newest member and see where the path takes you!
NETWORKING
Our next networking event will be Business Over Breakfast at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, starting at the Tamiami Tavern. To RSVP (which is required) please call us at 941-639-3720.
We continue to send out emails to our database groups, alerting them with valuable information about resources, progress and which businesses are open for business. If you want to be added to receive this list, please send your email address to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com and you’ll be added. We’ll also be happy to direct you to additional assistance that we are aware of that is being offered to our community residents and businesses.
