In the recent months, we have heard a consistent message from our business community. That message is “we have open positions in our businesses and can’t seem to fill them with qualified candidates and/or to get people to show up at all”. This is a concerning issue that is resonating throughout Charlotte County.
As a business membership organization, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is going to initiate a “Got Work” campaign to assist our members who are looking to fill positions within their businesses. For those members who are interested, we will come to your business a shoot 1-2 minute video showcasing your business, describing the open position(s) you have with a brief job requirement and we will share that video through our social media channels.
If this would be of interest to any of our members, all you have to do is call the chamber office and schedule your video session with Jami. As we share these videos, they will be seen by an extremely large audience, they will be shared multiple times to target the right candidate. This is another initiative to advocate on behalf of our chamber membership family.
Charlotte County Chamber Activities
Third Wednesday Coffee: Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center located at 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda – 8 a.m.–9 a.m. Our Coffee Sponsor is The Daily Sun. The program will be awarding the winners from our 43rd Annual Christmas Parade. We will also have our 1st Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest with prizes awarded.
In the event you were not able to bring an unwrapped toy for the
Ironman Alex Toy Drive at our Christmas Parade, please feel free to bring one to the coffee and we’ll make sure Alex and his family receive all the toys to be donated to Golisano Children’s Hospital.
Other special events
Our 11th Annual “Hottest Business Day in Paradise” Business Expo is right around the corner. Our Expo will take place on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The first 500 attendees to will receive a goodie bag. All attendees will have the opportunity to meet over 100 local businesses and see first-hand all the products and services they provide.
This is an optimal opportunity for any member of the Charlotte County Chamber to participate in this event. Traditionally, we get approximately 1,000–1,200 attendees that come throughout the day. This is the one day a year, each exhibitor will be able to showcase their business in front of that may people in a matter of only five hours.
We appreciate the support of our expo sponsors:
Platinum Title Sponsor: Chapman Insurance Group
Silver Associate Sponsors: Life Care Center of Punta Gorda, Michael Saunders & Company
Bronze Participating Sponsors: Dancing Moon Travel, Painting with a Twist and Sunshine Ace Hardware
After Hours Party and Passport Sponsor: Elite Inspections & Pest Solutions
Media Sponsors: Buffalo Graffix, The Daily Sun and iHeart Media
Kickoff Party Sponsor: Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center.
We only have 30 booths remaining before we are sold out. If you are a chamber member and would like to participate as an exhibitor and/or expo sponsor, visit our website at charlottecountychamber.org or feel free contact the chamber office at 941-627-2222 for all the details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.