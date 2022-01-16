The Charlotte County Chamber began our 2021-2022 fiscal year on Oct. 1, 2021. It’s gone by in a blink of an eye and there have been so many activities that were successfully accomplished. Before I go further, it is so deserving to give major kudos to our chamber staff: Ruth Uzonyi, Director of Finance; Janet Caffee, Information and Customer Service Manager and Jami Joannes, Director of Business Development. In addition, a huge shout out to our dedicated team of office volunteers who are so generous with their time and talents.
It is a great feeling answering all the calls, giving directions, handing out brochures, providing county maps, giving complimentary Community Guides & Business Directories and referring your business to the residents and visitors who come through our doors daily. This is just another reason why every business should be a part of our dynamic membership. We get your business!
And, we’ll get you more business on Thursday, Feb. 3 at the “Hottest Business Day in Paradise,” our 11th Annual Business Expo at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. The event is free and open to the public. The doors are open from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The first 500 attendees will receive a FREE goodie bag and register for a grand prize. If there are any Charlotte County Chamber members wishing to participate, now would be the time to secure your booth. All chamber member exhibitors will be invited to our Business Expo Kick-off Party on Thursday, Jan. 20, hosted by the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. For further detail, visit our website at charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Make sure to tell your family and friends to save the date of Thursday, Feb. 3. You will be able to meet and see over 90 local businesses with a full array of products and services.
We appreciate the support of our expo sponsors:
Platinum Title Sponsor: Chapman Insurance Group
Silver Associate Sponsors: Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, Life Care Center of Punta Gorda and Michael Saunders & Company
Gold Presenting Sponsor: Burnt Store Title & Escrow
Bronze Participating Sponsors: American Imaging of Southwest FL, Bert’s Black Widow Harley Davidson, Dancing Moon Travel, Painting with a Twist, Sunshine Ace Hardware and The Mosaic Company, Community Relations
Paradise Breakfast Sponsor: Integrity Employee Leasing
After Hours Party and Passport Sponsor: Elite Inspections & Pest Solutions
Media Sponsors: Buffalo Graffix, The Daily Sun and iHeart Media
Kickoff Party Sponsor: Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center
Lanyard Sponsor: Chapman Insurance Group
Goodie Bag Sponsor: WhitCo Insurance, Alexia Martin Agency.
Chamber Member Networking Activities
Third Wednesday Coffee: Wednesday, Jan. 19, 8 to 9 a.m. Beef O’Brady’s located at 1105 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Enjoy a breakfast buffet. Get ready for some fun and great interaction. Registration is required. Immediately following our program, we will have our quarterly New Member Orientation. Member event.
Business Card Exchange: Thursday, Jan. 27, 5 to 7 p.m. The Gilded Grape located at 3796 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Enjoy a delicious Wine tasting. Bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards. Member event.
Special Events
Ribbon Cutting:
Charlotte Mercantile – Tuesday, Jan. 25 – 1441 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte (Port Charlotte Town Center mall) – enter by Cody’s and go right – 5:30 p.m. – Jelly and jam tasting and non-alcoholic infused beer tasting. Everyone is welcome!
Lunch & Learn:
Tuesday, Jan. 25 – “Business Succession Planning” — Brian Simon with Alliance Financial Group.
Noon – 1 p.m. – Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Conference Room. Reservations
Required by visiting our website: charlottecountychamber.org and going to our events calendar or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Bring your lunch, beverages will be provided.
