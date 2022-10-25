John Wright

Wright

So, the spookiest time of the year is just around the corner and our phones are ringing, asking about the status of downtown Trick or Treat festivities on Oct. 31.

Here’s what we know – New Life Church is NOT participating this year, as they deal with emergency needs of the community and repairs to their own buildings. The city has been doing everything it could to remove yard debris to allow residents who still wished to participate to do so safely, but the task was simply too overwhelming. Therefore, the “City” has cancelled its own festivities around City Hall and is not planning road closures, as in previous years, due to the debris fields and downed/damaged road signage and lighting. Trick or treaters are being recommended not to venture outside their own neighborhoods and know that 2023’s celebrations will be even bigger and brighter, but most importantly, safe! This “night” is not an official event and, as such, no one entity or person is in charge. Many other neighborhoods are in the area are in the same situation, so wherever your Halloween festivities take you, please be safe and acutely aware of downed or missing traffic signs and debris in the pathways. Safety is the paramount issue.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce

gorda-chamber.com.

