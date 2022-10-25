So, the spookiest time of the year is just around the corner and our phones are ringing, asking about the status of downtown Trick or Treat festivities on Oct. 31.
Here’s what we know – New Life Church is NOT participating this year, as they deal with emergency needs of the community and repairs to their own buildings. The city has been doing everything it could to remove yard debris to allow residents who still wished to participate to do so safely, but the task was simply too overwhelming. Therefore, the “City” has cancelled its own festivities around City Hall and is not planning road closures, as in previous years, due to the debris fields and downed/damaged road signage and lighting. Trick or treaters are being recommended not to venture outside their own neighborhoods and know that 2023’s celebrations will be even bigger and brighter, but most importantly, safe! This “night” is not an official event and, as such, no one entity or person is in charge. Many other neighborhoods are in the area are in the same situation, so wherever your Halloween festivities take you, please be safe and acutely aware of downed or missing traffic signs and debris in the pathways. Safety is the paramount issue.
Day by day, recovery can be seen around us. Each day we witness debris being removed, internet being restored and businesses reopening. We are sending out regular emails to our database group, alerting them with valuable information about resources, progress and which businesses are open for business. If you want to be added to receive this list, please send your email address to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com and you’ll be added. If your business is a Chamber Member (or not), we’ll add your details to the list free of charge! Our offices are open 9-4 and, as long as we have the resources, you are welcome to drop by and use our internet, phones and a/c.
We’ll also be happy to direct you to additional assistance that we are aware of that is being offered to our community residents and businesses. As I look around, I am confident that our area will recover. It may take a little time, but we have already come an incredible way to getting power, water, cable and internet restored. We are all doing our best to help and assist those who are still in need. Together we are one great community.
2023 CHAMBER GUIDE/PARTNERS IN ACTION DEADLINE EXTENDED
Better days are ahead and we are in the final stages of putting together our 2023 Member and Visitors’ Guide but we are moving the ad deadline to Friday, November 18. 2023 Partners in Action also have until Nov. 18 to sign-up.
With a publication of 40,000 copies, a readership that far exceeds 100,000 people and a downloadable version on our website that increases that readership exponentially, this is an opportunity no business in the area should miss.
As a member, you get a FREE business listing in the category/ categories that most apply to your business; you get the opportunity to advertise at very competitive rates for a one shot/year-long advertisement and your name is carried for 12 full months to key locations around the area and distributed to both visitors and residents alike, to help you in promoting your business and its services.
There is simply no better time to become a member of the Punta Gorda Chamber than NOW. Join our family of businesses who go to tremendous lengths to promote each other and try to make everyone succeed. To join us and be part of the 2023 guide by Nov. 18. Call 941-639-3720 and we will be able to assist you. And your ad can be designed by us, at no extra charge to you!
OTHER EVENTS
Our Luncheon tomorrow, Oct. 26, will be at the Village Fish Market with networking at noon and the program starting at 12:30 p.m. Anyone who had a reservation for the September luncheon has been automatically transferred to this event. Anyone who did not make a reservation in September but wishes to join us, please call 941-639-3720 (M-F 9-4) or visit www.puntagordachamber.com in the shop chamber link to purchase online before 4 p.m. today.
Our Mindi Abair’s “I Can’t Believe It’s Christmas” Tour and our Whitney Grace - winner of our recent “Your Chamber’s Got Talent” show - are both still scheduled: Whitney Grace for Nov. 21 and Mindi Abair on Dec. 13 at the Event Center. Tickets are available in the Shop Chamber link of www.puntagordachamber.com or by calling us during office hours on 941-639-3720.
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@punta
