The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce wishes you all a very happy 4th of July celebration, with family and friends. Our offices will be closed today for the holiday, re-opening tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. Our wish this July 4th is one of unity and understanding. One of the things that this chamber is undoubtedly blessed with is a wide variety of engaged members, with differing backgrounds, skill sets and prospectives. When they gather, as they do, to network and learn together, the engagement, unity and sense of belonging is tangible wherever we meet. There’s smiles and hugs and business being done with each other. In an ever-changing world, we hope that this spirit will spread far and wide, as we reach out to support and help each other to our goal of building a brighter future for us all. As the fireworks burst in the air tonight, let’s all unite under the red, white and blue to undertake to play our part in understanding others, sharing our strengths and supporting those that need our attention right now.
Fireworks will be presented at Fishermen’s Village tonight, starting at 9 p.m. For full information of the day’s program, please visit www.fishville.com. Due to circumstances beyond control of the organizers, there will be NO firework display at Laishley Park this year. Another great way to celebrate our country’s big day, visit the Military Heritage Museum from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for the Fourth of July Family Fun Festival, featuring many fun things to do for all ages. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org. Whatever your plans today, celebrate freedom and enjoy special times with family, friends and neighbors.
