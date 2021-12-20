Still got shopping to do? We encourage you to visit www.puntagordachamber.com and see, under Business Directory in Quick Links, the multitude of members that all are here to offer you something special, from gifts, to gift cards and everything in between. Shopping local is so much more important that you think. Every dollar spent with a small business generates local wealth, employing local members of our community and benefitting our local economy in a most positive way. Despite the temptations to shop online, there can ne no better way to support local business than by meeting the store owners in person and building a rapport with them. You will be surprised the unique gifts that can be sourced right under our noses, many locally created as well. Still looking for that last evasive gift? How about buying a family game, created and produced right here in Punta Gorda? For all ages, this game called Top Ten is available for purchase at the Chamber office (252 W Marion Ave.) for $35.99 or online at www.toptengamesllc.com This game encourages imagination, memory and laughter as players attempt to name (in a short minutes) 10 things from a randomly chosen category card. The holidays will be complete from now on!
The ultimate gift for a fellow business owner who is not yet a Punta Gorda Chamber member would, of course, be a year’s membership! This is the perfect way to help them grow their business, get better connected to their community and to get them a year’s maximum exposure which is extended to all of our members. Joining is simple and very affordable. Just call us on 941-639-3720 and ask for Tara and you’ll soon have your fellow business owners on the path to success. This will be the gift that keeps giving.
The visit by the Budweiser Clydesdales last week was a very touching addition to our Holiday celebrations. To have them choose Punta Gorda as a destination and then to agree to a parade around the downtown area to show them off in majestic style was truly amazing. The multitude of smiling faces of all ages along the route gave proof to the joy they brought to our city. Thank you to Suncoast Beverage Sales for allowing us to work with you on getting them here at such short notice and for pulling off a great event for our entire community. To our friends at the Punta Gorda Police Department, thank you so much for making the parade safe for all who attended. The size of the crowd presented you with a difficult task, but you worked your magic and ensured people got their pictures, which in turn will become lifetime memories. We were delighted that the number of merry elves way outnumbered those pesky Grinches. The fact that so many got to see these horses at such close proximity was a dream for many. Thanks to all who cheered us along the route.
Our walking tours of the Punta Gorda Murals, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society are set to return after a year hiatus. From Jan. 18 to March 29, 2022, every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., take a guided leisurely stroll in the company of a Mural Society docent to learn about the history and creation of some of our greatest murals. The tour is limited to 12 people and will start and end at our offices located at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Price is $25 and can be booked by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours.
For a full listing of our members and their vast array of events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop again.
May we take this opportunity to wish each and every one of you the happiest of holidays as we took to 2022 as a better year, filled with even more good times and prosperity. Our offices shall be closed on Friday and Monday, re-opening at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Also, the Saturday Farmers’ Market on Taylor will NOT operate this coming Saturday in celebration of Christmas Day. However, the market will return and operate on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
