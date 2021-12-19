On behalf of our Board of Directors and chamber staff, we would like to wish every one of you a very Merry Christmas and a wonderful holiday season. This is a special time of year filled with family, friends, fun and much love. Our office will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24 due to the Christmas holiday.
Last week, we had a phenomenal 43rd Annual Charlotte County Christmas Parade. You can see all the pictures and video on our FB page. If you weren’t able to participate or be one of the thousands who lined the parade route, please make sure you do so next year for our 44th Annual Christmas Parade.
There are so many people to thank who made this parade a smashing success. I’d like start with Ed Hill, Lightspeed Voice for being our Chair for the event … great job! Thank you to our wonderful judges, Bill Truex, Truex Preferred Construction, Kim Maddy, Charlotte State Bank & Trust, Denise Dull, Gulf Coast Partnership and Nicholas Worden, Charlotte State Bank & Trust. To our Master of Ceremony, special thanks goes to Mike Riley for everything he does for us and our community. Thank you to JNA Studios for providing all the pictures and videos, your work is “top notch” as usual. A big thank you to Lee Royston with Vintage Motor Car Club for providing the cool vehicles for our dignitaries. A huge thank you to the City of Punta Gorda for the preparation, control of the parade route and the safety for all.
Last but certainly not least, a BIG thank you to all our volunteers and chamber staff for your
involvement, dedication and commitment to ensure everything ran smoothly and seamless.
11th Annual “Hottest Business Day in Paradise” Business Expo
Our 11th Annual “Hottest Business Day in Paradise” Business Expo is right around the corner. Our Expo will take place on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The first 500 attendees will receive a goodie bag. All attendees will have the opportunity to meet over 100 local businesses and see first-hand all the products and services they provide.
This is an optimal opportunity for any member of the Charlotte County Chamber to participate in this event. Traditionally, we get approximately 1,000–1,200 attendees that come throughout the day. This is the one day a year, each exhibitor will be able to showcase their business in front of that many people in a matter of only five hours.
We appreciate the support of our expo sponsors:
Platinum Title Sponsor: Chapman Insurance Group
Silver Associate Sponsors: Life Care Center of Punta Gorda, Michael Saunders & Company
Bronze Participating Sponsors: Dancing Moon Travel, Painting with a Twist and Sunshine Ace Hardware
After Hours Party and Passport Sponsor: Elite Inspections & Pest Solutions
Media Sponsors: Buffalo Graffix, The Daily Sun and iHeart Media
Kickoff Party Sponsor: Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center
Lanyard Sponsor: Chapman Insurance Group
Goodie Bag Sponsor: WhitCo Insurance, Alexia Martin Agency.
Booth opportunities are going fast, don’t be left out! If you are a chamber member and would like to participate as an exhibitor and/or expo sponsor, visit our website at charlottecountychamber.org or feel free to contact the chamber office at 941-627-2222 for all the details.
