On behalf of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and staff, we wish all of you a very happy and safe Fourth of July. This is always a great time to spend with family, friends and loved ones on this special holiday weekend. We hope you enjoy all the firework display events
throughout Charlotte County.
Charlotte County Chamber activities
Networking at Noon (member event): Wednesday, July 13, 1:45 a.m.–1 p.m. at Laishley Crab House, 150 Laishley Ct., Punta Gorda. Reservations and meal selections are required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): Wednesday, July 20, 8–9 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Program: Candidates Forum. Hear from the candidates running in the primary election.
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, July 28, 5–7 p.m., at The Daily Sun, 23170 Harborview Rd., Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business. Bring plenty of business cards.
Special Event
New Member Orientation (member event): Friday, July 22, 8–9 a.m. Charlotte County Chamber Office, 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. This is a great opportunity for our new members to get fully informed the of available benefits to ensure maximum return of their investment.
New Teachers’ Breakfast: Thursday, July 28, 7:30–8:45 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Charlotte County Public Schools will be welcoming approximately 200 new teachers. We are looking for our members to sponsor a new teacher. Sponsoring a new teacher is $45. Each sponsor has the opportunity to provide 200 items for the New Teachers’ Goodie Bags. If you would like to sponsor a new teacher, visit our website charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Ribbon Cuttings (all are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. If your schedule allows, please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Charlotte Bridal Boutique (20th anniversary celebration): Wednesday, July 6, 5 p.m. at 2395 Tamiami Trail, Suite 106 & 107, Port Charlotte. Refreshments and Hor d’oeuvres will be provided.
Stepping Stone Kids Therapy: Thursday, July 7, 5:30 p.m. at 22655 Bayshore Rd., Unit 160, Punta Gorda.
JB’s Corner Café (one-year anniversary): Tuesday, July 12, 5:30 p.m. at 1533 Rio De Janiero, Suite 1, Punta Gorda.
Bert’s Black-Widow Harley Davidson (showroom grand opening): Friday, July 15 (revised date), noon at 2224 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, lunch will be provided by the Twisted Fork.
Bricks & Minifigs (grand opening): Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. at 1700 Tamiami Trail, Unit A-5, Port Charlotte – VIP Sneak Peak for Chamber members and guests at 9:30 a.m. Meet and greet Master Lego contestants. Raffles.
Suncoast One Title & Closings (new Punta Gorda location): Tuesday, July 26, 5:30 p.m. at 103 W. Marion Ave., Suite 101, Punta Gorda.
