However you say it, Happy New Year and may 2022 be a blessing for you, your family, our community and our businesses. From our Chamber family to yours, we hope that together we can make this an incredible year for as many as possible.
Early signs point to the positive. Our visitor numbers are still increasing; our real estate market remains hot and our unemployment percentage continues to drop. Most of our member businesses are confident as they swing into the New Year. This has the potential for being a memorable year. So many parts of the moving wheel that drives new businesses to our area and fills our streets with new residents, entrepreneurs and visitors are confident that we’ll be sharing a packed year of activities and developments that we can able proud of. Already this year, we’ve been out and about to film and two exciting member locations, which will be featured, starting this coming Friday, on our social media platform, our email news blasts and on The Daily Sun’s own website.
The first is a new business to our city, Blendz Nutrition, located at 2511 Vasco St., Punta Gorda, just off Airport Road. As part of our free program to help our members garner more exposure, we filmed our “Where’s John” segment there this week. Owner Camie Berry is a font of nutritional knowledge and show you how you can create your own “beverage” to give you more energy, help reduce stress, lower blood sugar as well as meal supplement drinks to invigorate weight loss. Open six days a week (M-F 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-noon), Blendz Nutrition is well worth a visit. Camie will discuss your goals with you and create the perfect hydrational supplement to help you achieve your goals. Alternatively, give her a call – 941-655-8169 or check them out on Facebook or Instagram. Our second visit of the week was to our very own Pickleplex organization in the grounds of Florida South Western State College, off Airport Road, Punta Gorda. This was the first opportunity I have gotten to actually play on the Punta Gorda Chamber court (court 2). Despite losing my first match to a duo of well-trained pickleball experts, I was very encouraged to have dug deep into my school tennis days to actually score a couple of points! I see a new passion on my horizon. The Pickleplex courts are open to members seven days a week, with special educational classes to potential members being hosted each Monday. Even on what the crew we interviewed told us was a “slow morning,” over 100 folks of all ages and abilities were out there having a “pickle” ball. The game is also very social and interactive: ideal for those looking to get to know new friends while getting great exercise. For much more information on how to get involved with Pickleplex and even to become a sponsor for one of their national tournament events that brings thousands to our area to both play and spectate visit www.pickleplex.org – a jewel in Punta Gorda’s armory! Interested in getting your own video created? This is a free benefit to being a member of the Punta Gorda Chamber. Just call Tara on 941-639-3720 to schedule a date and time.
Our January networking is all set up and ready to roll. A great New year’s resolution is to get your business into the Punta Gorda Chamber and allow us to help you grow and succeed.
Memberships are incredibly affordable and there is truly so much we can help you achieve, once you become a member.
Call Tara on 941-639-3720 and get yourself enlisted! You won’t regret it. Business over Breakfast kicks off our January program on Wednesday, Jan. 12 starting at 7:15 a.m. at Shore Point Health Punta Gorda (formerly Bayfront Health). Come and share great networking, coffee and a complimentary breakfast as you meet fellow business owners from across our community.
On Jan. 18, starting at 5:30 p.m., we travel over to the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center for our first After Hours on 2022.
Bring along a gift to promote your business in our drawing at the end of our introduction section. Both of these events are complimentary as members, but we also invite potential ”newbies” to come along and to put on your training wheels.
An RSVP is required to 941-639-3720 (M-F 9-4).
Our January luncheon at the PGI Civic Association will be our annual State of the City address by Mayor Lynne Matthews. Lunch is $20 per person and payable either online at www.puntagordachamber.com in the Chamber Store or by calling 941-639-3720 during regular office hours. Lunch will be catered by Leroy’s Southern Kitchen.
Please also note that the Saturday Farmers’ market on Taylor will be open as usual this Saturday, Jan. 1 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Our walking tours of the Punta Gorda Murals, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society are set to return after a year hiatus.
From Jan. 18 to March 29, every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., take a guided leisurely stroll in the company of a Mural Society docent to learn about the history and creation of some of our greatest murals. The tour is limited to 12 people and will start and end at our offices located at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Price is $25 and can be booked by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours.
For a full listing of our members and their vast array of events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop again.
