On behalf of our Board of Directors and chamber staff, we wish everyone a very happy, healthy and prosperous New Year. We are excited to launch into 2022, as we will become more efficient, creative and relevant. We will continue to analyze and prudently review each initiative to ensure maximum benefit to you, our valued member. As we excel forward, we want to be an essential part of the process to assist in the growth and success of your business.
We have started talking about our “Got Work” initiative. A campaign to assist our members who are looking to fill positions within your businesses. For those members who are interested, we will come to your business and shoot a 1-2 minute video showcasing your business, describing the open position(s) you have with a brief job requirement. We will share that video through our social media channels.
If this would be of interest to any of our members, all you have to do is call the chamber office and schedule your video session with Jami. Our videos will be seen by an extremely large audience, they will be shared multiple times to target the right candidate. This is another initiative to advocate on behalf of our chamber membership family.
I am asking for assistance by providing your valuable input and feedback. We would like to hear from you on what improved or new benefits would like to see. Our goal is to embrace you’re interested and increased engagement in the coming year. Please feel free to email me any and all suggestions to begin all the possibilities.
Chamber Member Networking Activities:
Networking at Noon Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 12 – 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Metro Diner located at 1720 Tamiami Trail, Unit 100, Port Charlotte – Reservations are required – Please register and make your meal selection by visiting our website: charlottecountychamber.org or by calling the chamber office 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee: Wednesday, Jan. 19 – 8–9 a.m. - *** JANUARY LOCATION ***
Beef O’Brady’s located at 1105 Taylor St., Punta Gorda – Enjoy a breakfast buffet - Get ready for some fun and great interaction – Registration is required - Immediately following our program, we will have our quarterly New Member Orientation.
Business Card Exchange: Thursday, Jan. 27 – 5–7 p.m. – The Guided Grape located at
3796 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte – Enjoy a delicious Wine tasting – Bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards.
Special Events:
11th Annual “Hottest Business Day in Paradise” Business Expo
Our 11th Annual “Hottest Business Day in Paradise” Business Expo is right around the corner. Our Expo will take place on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The first 500 attendees will receive a goodie bag. All attendees will have the opportunity to meet over 100 local businesses and see first-hand all the products and services they provide.
This is an optimal opportunity for any member of the Charlotte County Chamber to participate in this event. Traditionally, we get approximately 1,000–1,200 attendees that come throughout the day. This is the one day a year, each exhibitor will be able to showcase their business in front of that many people in a matter of only five hours.
We appreciate the support of our expo sponsors:
Platinum Title Sponsor: Chapman Insurance Group
Silver Associate Sponsors: Life Care Center of Punta Gorda, Michael Saunders & Company
Bronze Participating Sponsors: Dancing Moon Travel, Painting with a Twist and Sunshine Ace Hardware
After Hours Party and Passport Sponsor: Elite Inspections & Pest Solutions
Media Sponsors: Buffalo Graffix, The Daily Sun and iHeart Media
Kickoff Party Sponsor: Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center
Lanyard Sponsor: Chapman Insurance Group
Goodie Bag Sponsor: WhitCo Insurance, Alexia Martin Agency.
Booth opportunities are going fast, don’t be left out! If you are a chamber member and would like to participate as an exhibitor and/or expo sponsor, visit our website at charlottecountychamber.org or feel free to contact the chamber office at 941-627-2222 for all the details.
