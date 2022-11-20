On behalf of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and staff, we wish all of our members and the entire community a very safe and wonderful Thanksgiving. We love our community and we know many are still wheeling through the effects of Hurricane Ian. We want to ensure our business community has the resources necessary to recover through the various entities. Our chamber website (charlottecountychamber.org) has a wealth of information to guide you through the process, just click on the “Recovery Resources” link on our homepage.
Special Events
44th Annual Chamber Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 10, noon to 1:30 p.m. Parade theme: Fishing you a Merry Christmas. Complete your Entry Form today. The parade starts at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center then heads south to the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. What a great way to promote your business in front thousands of spectators lining the sidewalks. Prizes will be awarded to the best: Float (flatbed, trailer), decorated car/truck, and marching/performance unit. Our parade is open to all businesses — $35 per entry for a for-profit business and $20 per entry for a nonprofit organization. To complete your entry form, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Deadline for all entries is Friday, Nov. 18.
12th Annual Business Expo (Hottest Business Day in Paradise): 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Imagine, marketing your business in an 8’ x 10’ booth (piped/draped) and having 1,000-plus visitors and residents see the products and services you provide. You will have the opportunity to see more folks in a matter of 5 hours than you may see in a month. This will be an excellent environment for maximum business exposure for sales, lead generation and develop great connections. Plus, there will be 107 other exhibitors for business-to-business to develop client/customer relationships. To reserve your booth or secure your sponsorship today, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Toys for Tots: Once again, our Chamber is a dropoff location site for new unwrapped toys for the youth in our community who are in need. Please feel free to come by our office to drop off the much needed toys. Toys will be collected through Friday, Dec. 16. There is no better way to put a smile on a child’s face during Christmas time than receiving a brand new toy. The chamber is located at 2702 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
