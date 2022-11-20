On behalf of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and staff, we wish all of our members and the entire community a very safe and wonderful Thanksgiving.  We love our community and we know many are still wheeling through the effects of Hurricane Ian.  We want to ensure our business community has the resources necessary to recover through the various entities.  Our chamber website (charlottecountychamber.org) has a wealth of information to guide you through the process, just click on the “Recovery Resources” link on our homepage.

Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

