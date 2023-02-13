John Wright

There’s a whole lot to look forward to on this special day for “lovers.” Holidays, such as today, remind us of the importance to keeping your purchases local. In so doing, you are supporting a local entrepreneur, their family and their employees.

You are adding to the commercial mix of our area and, the stronger we are, the better the possibility for owners to share their success and bring new businesses behind them.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@punta

gorda-chamber.com.

