Our next "Breakfast Over Easy" will be at Village Brewhouse inside Fishermen's Village on Halloween morning from 7:30 until 9 a.m., or whenever you want to arrive and leave. The cost for the buffet breakfast is only $6 which includes a great view of Charlotte Harbor. Wear your trick-or-treating costume if you dare! And, later that night if you’re downtown, stop by the Freeman House, our office in Punta Gorda, for some treats. Chamber president, Tony Smith, is a Halloween fan and he and the Chamber team have done a great job decorating our spooky home.
The November Lunch and Learn "Social Media and Your Business" will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the YoungLife location inside of the Port Charlotte Town Center mall. There will be a panel discussion on what and what not to do regarding social media. Lunch is just $10 and you can sign up by calling the Port Charlotte office or visiting the Chamber store.
Networking at Noon is Nov. 13 at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in the Mall. You will be able to select from eight yummy selections, so make sure you call our office at 627-2222 or visit the Chamber store. It’s a Chambers night mixer with the Atlanta Braves Nov. 18 from 5-7 p.m. with members of the North Port, Englewood, and Charlotte County Chambers. They will be offering $2 drafts, $4 wines and some complimentary appetizers at our Landshark Landing area of the ballpark. Please bring a canned good(s) for Salvation Army. The Third Wednesday Coffee is Nov. 20, sponsored by The Bean on 41, and will feature the always-fun Holiday Celebration where members decorate a table showcasing their products and services in a holiday theme. We won’t have a November Business Card Exchange because there’s a multi-Chamber event on Dec. 5 at MonarchDIRECT.
Our annual Coffee Connections will be held on Dec. 6 from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Freeman House. Stop by on your way to work for some good mixing and mingling.
We’ve changed things up a bit with the Hometown Community Christmas Tree Lighting & on Friday, Dec. 13. The time for the festivities is now 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the County Administration Building. There will be food trucks, craft vendors, caroling and more. Vendors should call our Port Charlotte Office at 627-2222. Sponsorships are also available (with plenty of recognition for your business). The Official Tree Lighting will take place at dusk.
The 41st Annual Charlotte County Christmas Parade is the next day, Dec.14. We will step off at noon from the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, head north on Taylor and disband at the Event Center. Information about this family-fun-day is on our website and in both offices.
Julie Mathis is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Email: jmathis@charlottecountychamber.org
