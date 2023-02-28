Throughout the month of March, the PG Chamber is receiving empty soda and food cans in the name of Valeria, daughter of one of our great members, Dariela Parra Silvy of Avant Construction. These cans will be collected and delivered to the Peace River Wildlife Center for conversion into cash for the animals.
Please collect your washed cans and drop them off as often as you can throughout the month, so Valeria can reach her goal for “Cans for Good.” This is a great way to recycle and help a valued nonprofit and attraction in our own community. We are open for delivery Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
WALKING TOURS OF PUNTA GORDA MURALS
From 9:30-11:30 a.m. through March 30, every Tuesday and Thursday, we are offering our very popular Walking Tours of the Punta Gorda Murals. Tickets are limited to 12 people per tour so advance reservations are required by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours. Tickets are $25 per person.
WHITNEY GRACE ENCORE
Back by popular demand, Whitney Grace, winner of our Chamber’s Got Talent Show, will be returning to the Charlotte Harbor Event Center in Punta Gorda on Wednesday, April 5 for an encore dinner show, including her high-energy Broadway review and an Italian buffet. Tickets can be purchased on www.puntagordachamber.com in the Shop Chamber link or by calling us on 941-639-3720. Cost is $50 per person for dinner and show. Cash bar.
OTHER EVENTS
Tonight, you are also all invited to attend the ribbon cutting at our offices located at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, for Essential Constructs, at 5:30 p.m. At Essential Constructs, they facilitate Cooperative Procurement contracts by helping to facilitate and administer cooperative purchasing networks for schools, government facilities, municipalities and any public entity that falls under the General Municipal Law. Please join us to welcome them to the community.
Short Film Festival Tickets are also on sale at the chamber office ($20) for Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
At 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, the Women’s Club on Sullivan Street will be transformed into a “little spot in Old Havana” as the Charlotte County Board members and friends of the Gulfshore Opera present “A Little Touch of Latin.” Bring your friends for an evening of tapas, welcome sangria and special guests: Venezuelan soprano, Erika Ramirez accompanied by guitarist, Jose Alfredo Fernandez-Acosta. Erika is known as one of the Gulfshore Opera “Divas.”
Bring your friends for an evening of tapas, welcome sangria and special guests: Venezuelan soprano, Erika Ramirez accompanied by guitarist Jose Alfredo Fernandez-Acosta. Erika is known as one of the Gulfshore Opera “Divas.”
It will be a delightful twist on what Gulfshore Opera regularly does, with a varied program focused on Latin American favorites and flavors. Tickets are limited ($60) and there will be a small selection of adult beverages available. Call 941-639-3720 for the link to purchase your “asiento a nuestra mesa.”
MEMBERSHIP
Give your business or a friend’s business the gift of membership this year. Be part of a vibrant and effective group of entrepreneurs, whose purpose is to support, advocate and assist you in all aspects of your business operation, regardless of location.
Memberships are very affordable and they give you opportunity to promote your business to a very large in-person as well as online customer base. Call Tara on 941-639-3720 for the simple process of becoming our newest member and see where the path takes you!
NETWORKING
Our next networking event will be our Networking Luncheon on March 1 starting at noon with networking, lunch served at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Social opposite the PG Chamber in downtown Punta Gorda. To RSVP (which is required) please call us on 941-639-3720 or via email to reception@puntagorda-chamber.com ASAP to get your seat at the table ($20).
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@punta
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.