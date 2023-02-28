John Wright

Wright

Throughout the month of March, the PG Chamber is receiving empty soda and food cans in the name of Valeria, daughter of one of our great members, Dariela Parra Silvy of Avant Construction. These cans will be collected and delivered to the Peace River Wildlife Center for conversion into cash for the animals.

Please collect your washed cans and drop them off as often as you can throughout the month, so Valeria can reach her goal for “Cans for Good.” This is a great way to recycle and help a valued nonprofit and attraction in our own community. We are open for delivery Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@punta

gorda-chamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments