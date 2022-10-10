John Wright

We will be in our office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — with power, internet and phone service, should you need to recharge or connect (says he very confidently, but nervously!). Let us know by email when your business will be opening, details of your hours and how we might be able to help you.

If you aren’t opening, please let us know how we can help you in any way possible. Email chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. We’re family and this family sticks together.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

