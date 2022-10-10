We will be in our office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — with power, internet and phone service, should you need to recharge or connect (says he very confidently, but nervously!). Let us know by email when your business will be opening, details of your hours and how we might be able to help you.
If you aren’t opening, please let us know how we can help you in any way possible. Email chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. We’re family and this family sticks together.
If you need a gathering place to meet contacts or hold a staff briefing, we have space for up to 15 people at one session. To reserve a space, please call us on 941-639-3720. If you have a specific need or what to get word to the community of a support program you are organizing, simply email it to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com and we’ll address it in emails and social media platforms for you, to a very wide audience. It is at times like this that membership really does pay!
CALLING ALL LOCAL BUSINESSES
Better days are ahead, and we are in the final stages of putting together our 2023 Member and Visitors’ Guide. With a publication of 40,000 copies, this is an opportunity no business in the area should miss.
As a member, you get a FREE business listing in the category/categories that most apply to your business; you get the opportunity to advertise at very competitive rates for a one shot/year-long advertisement and your name is carried for 12 full months to key locations around the area and distributed to both visitors and residents alike, to help you in promoting your business and its services.
There is simply no better time to become a member of the Punta Gorda Chamber than NOW. Join our family of businesses who go to tremendous lengths to promote each other and try to make everyone succeed. To join us and be part of the 2023 guide. The advertising deadline is Friday, Oct. 21. Call 941-639-3720 and we will be able to assist you. And your ad can be designed by us, at no extra charge to you!
EVENTS COMING UP
Our Chamber Business Over Breakfast scheduled for tomorrow at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library has been cancelled.
Our Oct. 18 Business After Hours will not take place as planned at the PG Social House, but has been replaced by an informal gathering of our Chamber family at Harbor Social at the corner of Sullivan and West Marion from 5:30-7 p.m., to allow our members and guests to de-stress a little and reconnect with their fellow business members. This meeting will NOT take the usual format of our regular After Hours meetings – so no gifts. Harbor Social is offering 20% discount of all drinks, so please just come on down if you can, and reconnect with your friends and colleagues. We all need a little down time right now!
Our Networking Luncheon on Oct. 26 will go ahead as planned at the Village Fish Market. Anyone who purchased a seat for the September luncheon will automatically be transferred to this event. If you are unable to make the new date, please let us know. Anyone who did not make a reservation in September but wishes to join us, please call us on 941-639-3720 (M-F 9-4) or visit www.puntagordachamber.com in the shop chamber link to purchase online.
We are evaluating the status of our public events in October, including Blues, Brews and BBQ scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 at History Park on Shreve Street.
But tickets are available on www.puntagordachamber.com using the Shop Chamber link, where you will also find the link to Mindi Abair’s “I Can’t Believe It’s Christmas” Tour, coming to Punta Gorda on Tuesday Dec. 13. Bringing two of her accomplished friends, this will be a holiday night to remember, starting at 7 p.m. A special wine tasting with Mindi and her husband Eric is also available starting at 5 p.m. that same day at the Event Center.
Just added recently, we are delighted to be hosting a Dinner and Show starring Whitney Grace, winner of our recent “Your Chamber’s Got Talent” show. Whitney was a true crowd favorite and swept the scoreboard with high marks from everyone. The dinner show is Monday Nov. 21 starting at 7 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda, sponsored by GrandCare Plus and Friendly Floors. Tickets for the show and dinner (Southern Supper that includes salad, fried chicken and biscuits, meatloaf, mash’n’gravy and dessert) are $45 and available in the Shop Chamber link of www.puntagordachamber.com or by calling us during office hours on 941-639-3720. This will be a great way to get your Thanksgiving Week off to a swinging start!
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon.
