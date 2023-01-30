With record attendance at all of our recent networking and ribbon cutting events, it’s clear that season is in full swing. Already a pallet of our new guides has been distributed throughout the community and visitor numbers to our offices are once again at pre-pandemic levels.
As a member, take the time to review the materials you have both in our offices and online. Your membership will work for you, but only if you take a little time to make sure your details are correct. If you need any help to log in to your account, call us at 941-639-3720.
I am delighted to inform you just how much your Board of Directors cares for its membership. They are heavily engaged at all of our events and ensure the best experience possible, whenever you interface with us. They are also visionary, looking for ways to both promote our member businesses and work to develop prospects for empty parcels of land we still see around, some dating back to 2004.
There are so many people looking for business space right now, but with so little availability. We are in the business of trying to facilitate their arrival and making sure there are employees on hand to assist them in making their dreams come true. We recently got good news that some of the retail on Marion Avenue that was badly damaged by the hurricane will be returning by as early as March. This is indeed a great step forward, but we shall continue to promote pop-up events for those still displaced, to give them a hand along their journey to recovery.
From Feb. 2-March 30, every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., we are offering our very popular Walking Tours of the Punta Gorda Murals. Tickets are limited to 12 people per tour so advance reservations are required by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours. Tickets are $25 per person.
Back by popular demand, Whitney Grace, winner of our Chamber’s Got Talent Show, will be returning to the Charlotte Harbor Event Center in Punta Gorda on Wednesday, April 5 for an encore dinner show, including her high-energy Broadway review and an Italian buffet. Tickets can be purchased on www.puntagordachamber.com in the Shop Chamber link or by calling us on 941-639-3720. Cost is $50 per person for dinner and show. Cash bar.
Short Film Festival Tickets are also on sale at the office ($20) for Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
On March 2 at 7 p.m., the Women’s Club on Sullivan Street will be transformed into a “little spot in Old Havana” as the Charlotte County Board members and friends of the Gulfshore Opera present “A Little Touch of Latin.” Bring your friends for an evening of tapas, welcome sangria and special guests: Venezuelan soprano, Erika Ramirez accompanied by guitarist, Jose Alfredo Fernandez-Acosta. Erika is known as one of the Gulfshore Opera “Divas.”
This evening will be a delightful twist on what Gulfshore Opera regularly does, with a varied program focused on Latin American favorites and flavors. Tickets are limited ($60) and there will be a small selection of adult beverages available. Call 941-639-3720 for the link to purchase your “asiento a nuestra mesa.”
RIBBON CUTTINGS
The ribbon cutting for Persnickety, located at 258 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, is right next door to the PG Chamber at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Kindly RSVP at 941-639-3720 so the hosts are aware of how many folks to expect.
MEMBERSHIP
Give your business or a friend’s business the gift of membership this year. Be part of a vibrant and effective group of entrepreneurs, whose purpose is to support, advocate and assist you in all aspects of your business operation, regardless of location.
Memberships are very affordable and they give you opportunity to promote your business to a very large in-person as well as online customer base. Call Tara on 941-639-3720 for the simple process of becoming our newest member and see where the path takes you!
NETWORKING
Our next networking event will be Business Over Breakfast on Wednesday, Feb. 8 starting at 7:15 a.m. at the Tamiami Tavern. To RSVP (which is required) please call us at 941-639-3720.
We continue to send out emails to our database groups, alerting them with valuable information about resources, progress and which businesses are open for business. If you want to be added to receive this list, please send your email address to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com and you’ll be added. We’ll also be happy to direct you to additional assistance that we are aware of that is being offered to our community residents and businesses.
