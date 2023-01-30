John Wright

With record attendance at all of our recent networking and ribbon cutting events, it’s clear that season is in full swing. Already a pallet of our new guides has been distributed throughout the community and visitor numbers to our offices are once again at pre-pandemic levels.

As a member, take the time to review the materials you have both in our offices and online. Your membership will work for you, but only if you take a little time to make sure your details are correct. If you need any help to log in to your account, call us at 941-639-3720.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

