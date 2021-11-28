We are very pleased the Punta Gorda City Council has declared a proclamation to the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce for “Shop Charlotte Month” from Nov. 26 through Dec. 24.
Although, this heightens the focus to shop locally within Charlotte County during this time, there is a greater emphasis to support our local businesses throughout the year. Coming out of the past pandemic window, there were many social, educational, financial and emotional challenges we were all faced with. We all know the importance of shopping local and how it benefits our local community. It builds a stronger economy, improved job opportunities and overall health of our business community.
Consider buying local services or products as a gift this holiday season, whether it’s for your family, friends or co-workers. I recommend going to our chamber website: charlottecountychamber.org and review our Business Directory to see the full array of local businesses that will be open and ready to provide the best of what Charlotte County has to offer.
Charlotte County Chamber Activities
Toys for Tots: Our Chamber office located at 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte is a drop-off collection site for new unwrapped toys for the youth in our community who are in need. Please feel free to swing by to drop off the toys. Toys will be collected up to Thursday, Dec. 9. There is no better way to put a smile on a child’s face during Christmas time than receiving a brand new toy.
Networking at Noon: Wednesday, Dec. 8, hosted by Harbor Social located at 212 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda – 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. – Reservations are required. To register and make your lunch selection, go to charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office 941-627-2222.
Holiday Business Card Exchange: Thursday, Dec. 9, hosted by Chapman Insurance Group located at 2455 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte – 5 p.m.–7 p.m. Dress in your favorite festive attire. You just never know who you will bump into. We are encouraging each member to bring a gift to promote your business. Don’t forget to bring plenty of business cards.
Third Wednesday Coffee: Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center located at 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda – 8 a.m.–9 a.m. — Our Coffee Sponsor is The Daily Sun. The program will be awarding the winners from our 43rd Annual Christmas Parade.
Other special events
43rd Annual Charlotte County Christmas Parade (Toys, Trains & Candy Canes). On Saturday, Dec. 11, thousands of residents and visitors will line the streets with excitement to see all the floats, trucks, cars, fire trucks, marching bands and of course, Santa himself. If you would like the opportunity to promote and market your business in a holiday and fun way, visit our website at charlottecountychamber.org to complete your entry form or call the chamber office with any question at 941-627-2222.
At the parade Judges Station area in front of Centennial Bank, we will have a collection site for the Ironman Alex Toy Drive. All new unwrapped toys donated will be given the Golisano Children’s Hospital and All Children’s Hospital
For more information, search the web using Ironman Alex Toy Drive.
11th Annual “Hottest Business Day in Paradise” Business Expo: Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. The Expo is from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. and is free and open to the public. There will be over 100 local businesses showcasing and marketing their products and services. Traditionally, there will be between 1,000-1,200 attendees whose attention you will capture. To be in front of that many people in just a matter five hours, would be an excellent opportunity for lead generation, sales or making those great business-to-business connections. If you are a chamber member and would like to participate as an exhibitor and/or expo sponsor, visit our website at charlottecountychamber.org or feel free contact our chamber office for all the details.
