Who doesn’t like a FREE, fun, family and community event? Well, if you said yes, come on out on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 3–6 p.m. at KIA of Port Charlotte. The United Way of Charlotte County is putting on this very special event to Give Hope and Get Hope in support of the Hurricane Ian recovery. There will be music, games, photo booth, refreshments, food trucks, Festival of Wreaths, and there may be very special guests all the way from the North Pole.
Please feel free to provide donations at the Block Party by offering gift cards (Walmart, Publix or gas cards). You will thoroughly enjoy an amazing lighting display as 40,000 lights are turned on at the KIA of Port Charlotte building at 6 p.m. I encourage all of you to come and bring your family and friends and let’s all provide a little HOPE to our amazing community!
All this couldn’t happen without the participation from all the Sponsors: Florida Power & Light, Publix Super Markets Charities, KIA of Port Charlotte, Suncoast Beverage, Waste Management, Mosaic, TECO, Tampa Bay Rays, Panther Hollow Dental Lodge, Farr Law Firm, Ambitrans Ambulance, Worksite, and Simply Healthcare.
Chamber Activities
Networking at Noon (member event): 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, Italia at River City Grill, 127 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Registration and meal selection is required.
Lunch & Learn (member event): noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Charlotte County Chamber Office. Topic: “Understanding Your Insurance Policy” Presented by: Mike Martin-State Farm, Mike Martin Agency.Registration and lunch selection required. $10pp.
Third Wednesday Coffee: 8–9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Coffee sponsor: The Daily Sun. Program: 44th Annual Christmas Parade awards will be presented. Come on out and share the celebration with our best floats, cars, pickup trucks, and band/marching performance entries.
Ribbon Cuttings
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings!
Mathnasium (Grand Opening): 5–7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15 (ribbon-cutting to take place at 5:30 p.m.), 1808 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Free face painting for the kids. Food trucks and ice cream will be provided. RSVP to: portcharlotte@mathnasium.com by Friday, Dec. 9.
Special Events
12th Annual Business Expo (Hottest Business Day in Paradise): 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Imagine, marketing your business in an 8’ x 10’ booth (piped/draped) and having 1,000-plus visitors and residents see the products and services you provide. You will have the opportunity to see more folks in a matter of 5 hours than you may see in a month. This will be an excellent environment for maximum business exposure for sales, lead generation and develop great connections. Plus, there will be 107 other exhibitors for business-to-business to develop client/customer relationships. To reserve your booth or secure your sponsorship today, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Toys for Tots: Once again, our Chamber is a dropoff location site for new unwrapped toys for the youth in our community who are in need. Please feel free to come by our office to drop off the much needed toys. Toys will be collected through Friday, Dec. 16. There is no better way to put a smile on a child’s face during Christmas time than receiving a brand new toy. The chamber is located at 2702 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.