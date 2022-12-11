Who doesn’t like a FREE, fun, family and community event? Well, if you said yes, come on out on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 3–6 p.m. at KIA of Port Charlotte. The United Way of Charlotte County is putting on this very special event to Give Hope and Get Hope in support of the Hurricane Ian recovery. There will be music, games, photo booth, refreshments, food trucks, Festival of Wreaths, and there may be very special guests all the way from the North Pole.

Please feel free to provide donations at the Block Party by offering gift cards (Walmart, Publix or gas cards). You will thoroughly enjoy an amazing lighting display as 40,000 lights are turned on at the KIA of Port Charlotte building at 6 p.m. I encourage all of you to come and bring your family and friends and let’s all provide a little HOPE to our amazing community!


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

