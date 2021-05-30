Ain’t no cure for the summertime blues — at least if you buy into Eddie Cochran’s 1958 rockabilly ditty.
Summer’s always been that time of year for which savvy Florida owners cut back and squirrel away enough to survive when snowbirds disappear for four months.
But this year’s different. Vaccinated diners have months of pent-up hunger propelling them into restaurants understaffed by the exhausted.
And don’t expect lots of special meal deals in this unpredictable world of rising post-COVID costs and shortages.
SUMMER HOURS 2021
Joe and Linda Russo at PGI’s Brooklyn Joe’s Pizza were among the first to realize they’d have to make some changes this summer.
The couple decided to revamp the restaurant, revise the menu for more efficiency and devise digital ordering options. They planned to go more fast-casual, making dine-in and takeout less dependent on staff.
“And the days of seven days a week, 13 hours a day, are over for restaurants,” Joe said.
Brooklyn Joe’s (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd.) is now closed Sunday and Monday, open Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 9 p.m.
Back in April, Vito Recchia, owner of Port Charlotte’s Bella Napoli and Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romana (24065 Peachland Blvd.), said, “It’s becoming a wage war for skilled labor. We’re already planning for summer hours at Taglio: Closed Sunday and Monday.”
Family owned and operated businesses like Port Charlotte’s Treasure Lanes (1059 Tamiami Trail) and Punta Gorda’s Mint Thai Cuisine (209 and 213 W. Olympia Ave.) and Zoet (27670 Bermont Road, Punta Gorda) are stretched thin.
Co-owner Robin Shopa said, of Treasure Lanes’ changed hours, “We simply do not have the staff for the kitchen.”
Mint Holland now opens at 4 p.m. for dinner only. Besides the stress of long hours on the whole family, she explained, “We’ve added sales and repairs of jewelry and watches to our next-door Mint Asian Market, which keeps us busy during the daytime.”
Zoet owners Jordy Beumer and wife Sharon Hooijikaas posted: “We all work hard, long hours to create unique desserts, pastries, ice cream, food and more.
“We are far from done, and have so many ideas we want to work on to make Zoet more than it is now. But this stressful COVID season has Jordy, Sharon and the rest of the Zoet family exhausted. ...
“Because we want our staff to stay and be happy and motivated to work, we have decided to close (Sundays and Mondays) starting June 1 until Oct. 1.”
For the first time in his career, Doug Amaral reported having to close Punta Gorda’s Italia and River City Grill on Sundays and Mondays, due to lack of staff. So did the newly opened Cape Haze Tavern in Englewood.
Mainely Seafood Market & Café, 16520 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, also will be closed Sunday and Monday, open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Englewood, Prime Time Steak & Spirits (5855 Placida Road) did the same, deciding “to temporarily alter our hours to allow our employees that have been working so hard to enjoy their own life and families and get some much-needed rest time.” They’ll be closed Monday and Tuesday, open for dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
Also in Englewood, Leverock’s Restaurant (7092 Placida Road) now closes Sunday at 4 p.m. and all day Monday and Tuesday, while its sister, Rum Bay Restaurant, is open seven days a week.
THE SMALLER THE BETTER
But not all restaurants are cutting back. Some small mom-and-pops are doing just fine.
Given the influx of newbies to North Port, Chef Bob Moltzan at Tapas 1 (1083 N. Toledo Blade Blvd.) said, “We might add to our hours.”
His wife, Kim, noted how unpredictable business has been but that spring has been busier than usual.
On North Port’s border, at 119 Tamiami Trail, hardworking co-owner Kim Berly said, “No reduction in hours at The Crepe Chef! Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Mondays.”
Empire Bagel (27680 Bermont Road, Punta Gorda) must be feeding a big new crowd from New York and New Jersey, too. They just expanded their hours, to stay open until 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, like every other day of the week.
Co-owner Alyssa Oettinger reported, “We also see that we aren’t a snowbird location. We get mostly locals who are happy about a breakfast place.”
DON’T TOUCH OUR TT’S
A notice of public hearing popped up one day on the Sheraton and TT’s Tiki Bar property.
Few missed it; fewer understood it.
“What’s going on with TT’s?” locals cried, fearful of losing their beachy watering hole with the killer view. “Why are they taking out the tiki hut?”
It took voice-of-reason Mayor Lynne Matthews to calm them all down.
Her comment, paragraphed here for clarity, explained the technicality:
“The owner of the Sheraton already has an approved Planned Development zoning with the City for his property. Back in 2008, when he came to the City to apply for it, he wanted to build a condo building along the north shore of the property, and then eventually add a hotel.
“The City requested that the hotel be built first, as the new Event Center had no hotels to support their meeting room business at the time. He did that, but always with the intent that he would build the condos when the market recovered and could support more condos.
“Since that time, he added the tiki hut bar and other amenities on the waterfront lawn; however he only had temporary use permits to do so. The City has now told him he must apply for permanent permits to continue operating these, so he is requesting the necessary amendment to his PD zoning permit in order to be able to establish an interim bar/restaurant/event/parking use. ...
“This includes the tiki huts, possibly adding a temporary stage for outdoor concerts, a restroom trailer with landscaping surrounding it. All of this will benefit both the property owner and the City, as it will eliminate the need for ongoing special permits and allow them to continue operating as a popular waterfront destination.
“He can still come back and build the condo building if and when he decides to do so, with appropriate building plans and permits.
“Just as a side note, the tiki bar was an afterthought after the hotel was built, and it was built so that it could be dismantled and removed in the event of an upcoming hurricane. That’s also why the food truck has a temporary structure around it. The future development of a condo building may also require the relocation of the tiki bar (a suggestion was made to construct an island area off the west side of the property), a parking deck and possibly a restaurant in the condo building.”
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
