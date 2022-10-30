As each day passes, it seems more businesses are getting back on their feet and are open for business.
But, I do know there is still a great need out there in our business community for disaster relief. If you are an operating business, regardless a chamber member or not, we’d like to hear from you on how you are doing. We want to ensure you have all the available resources to get the assistance you need.
There is so much assistance out there and for each level of assistance, there is a process and projected timetable.
Here are a few resources to take advantage of immediately:
Disaster Distress Helpline – 800-985-5990 or disasterdistress.samhsa.gov
Hurricane Ian Home Cleanup Hotline – 800-451-1954 (cut fallen trees, drywall, flooring, tarping roofs, and mold mitigation)
DEO Disaster Unemployment Assistance: 800-385-3929 floridadisaster.biz
FEMA Individual Assistance: disasterassistance.gov 800-621-3362
Port Charlotte Business Recovery Center: Promenades Mall, 3280 Tamiami Trail. Monday-Thursday 9a.m.–4 p.m.
SBDC Disaster Relief: may be eligible for state/federal disaster loans, floridaSBDC.org/disaster.
We are one community and our future is now!
Charlotte County Chamber Activities
Networking at Noon Lunch (member event): 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, Village Brewhouse, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda (Fishermen’s Village/Center Court). Registration is required. To RSVP visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): 8–9 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16. TBD.
Ribbon Cuttings (All are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Visual Art Center: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. Kick-off “Season of Art.” Food, wine, and beverages provided. Drawings too. Registration is requested.
Punta Gorda Marina (40-year anniversary celebration): 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10, 25096 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Food trucks, beverages, desserts, and giveaways. Registration is requested.
Boxdrop Mattress (Grand Opening): 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15. Snacks, wine and soda provided. Mattress specials and giveaways. Registration is requested.
First Impressions Foundation (5 Year Anniversary Celebration): 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, 318 Tamiami Trail, #228, Punta Gorda (across from Icehouse Pub/2nd floor). Refreshments provided. Registration is requested.
Special Events
Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce 97th Annual Meeting Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.–1p.m., Friday, Nov. 4. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. $65 pp. Will be a great time celebrating all of our success. Awards will be presented to our Large, Medium, Small, and Nonprofit Business of the Year. Pacesetter Award recipient will be presented. Photo Booth (Western theme). We are looking for a robust turnout to celebrate an amazing year! Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call 941-627-2222.
44th Annual Chamber Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 10, noon to 1:30 p.m. Parade theme: Fishing you a Merry Christmas. Complete your Entry Form today. The parade starts at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center then heads south to the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. What a great way to promote your business in front thousands of spectators lining the sidewalks. Prizes will be awarded to the best: Float (flatbed, trailer), decorated car/truck, and marching/performance unit. Our parade is open to all businesses - $35 per entry for a for-profit business and $20 per entry for a nonprofit organization. To complete your entry form, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Deadline for all entries is Friday, Nov. 18.
Toys for Tots: Once again, our Chamber is a dropoff location site for new unwrapped toys for the youth in our community who are in need. Please feel free to come by our office to drop off the much needed toys. Toys will be collected through Friday, Dec. 16. There is no better way to put a smile on a
child’s face during Christmas time than receiving a brand new toy. The chamber is located at 2702 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte.
