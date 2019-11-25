It’s a tough job, but somebody’s got to do it.
Taste-testing upwards of 20 new dishes isn’t for the faint of heart. Servers have been moaning in mock anguish recently, at local restaurants that expanded their menus for season.
“I am so full!” one girl groaned, eyeing even more samples rolling out of the kitchen.
TAGLIO’S GOT TABLE
One Sunday, behind locked doors, two tablefuls of fresh-faced servers listened raptly, jotting notes on their menu handouts as owners Vito and Theresa Recchia alternately quizzed, motivated, taught and sought feedback about 24 new menu items at Port Charlotte’s Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romana.
Not only did the eatery’s cooks have to perfect a significant menu expansion, with added apps, soups, salads, pizzas, panini and pasta entrées. Servers now had to be ready to explain it all to diners — from Taglio’s unique ingredients and 96-hour-proofed pizza-by-the-slice process to vegan and gluten-free options, allowable substitutions, and perfect wine pairings.
Until now, Taglio was a fast-casual concept. While walking a cafeteria line of pizzas, guests parsed the menu on overhead screens, paid at the register, took a number and were served.
“But it’s something so different,” said Theresa, “that people can feel confused and rushed at the counter. They haven’t been to Italy or cities that have restaurants like this.”
So, those overhead screens are now devoted to soccer games, and the cafeteria queue is gone — except if you want to go up and ogle the trays of slices.
Table service and additional tables, inside and out, have transformed Taglio.
“Our vision was always ‘casual fine dining,’” said Theresa. “You could come in and have a glass of wine with a gourmet meal made with the finest imported ingredients. Now you can really relax, be served and relish the experience.”
Taglio ($-$$), 941-628-ROME (7663), 24065 Peachland Boulevard (Publix Promenades), is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
FARLOW’S BEEFS UP MENU
In mid-October, the Farlow’s on the Water staff gathered to (in more ways than one) digest a groaning board of 14 new menu items.
It had taken all summer for Keith and Laurie Farlow, working with their chefs, to perfect the recipes. Now it was time to train everyone to present a menu burgeoning with hand-cut beef.
Of course, Farlow’s offered both wet- and dry-aged beef before, but otherwise-seafood-obsessed diners had been known to confess, “I always eat filet here, but my friends say I’m crazy.”
“We know that our seafood’s over the top,” Keith Farlow said. “But this year we wanted to have a truly fine selection of beef from family-owned farms like Snake River. Their USDA prime Wagyu beef tri-tip is unlike any in the area.”
Those who love Farlow’s for its seafood style needn’t fear. The restaurant’s marriage of Keith’s authentic Caribbean cuisine with Laurie’s southern twist remains constant.
But, said Keith, “This time, we really put the cap on it.”
Piquantes pepper the menu with a sweet heat like mild poblanos. Southern-style condiments accompanying build-your-own beef tenderloin sliders, served on a cutting board, are pimento cheese with piquantes; dark caramelized onions; Kentucky Bourbon shallot jam; crispy marinated onion straws and zesty blue cheese horseradish.
New items include crab cakes, two vegan items (cauliflower steak and Chef’s Vegetable Orgy), mussels in piquante sauce, biscuit-and-cornbread board with jams, tuna poke bowl, shrimp and cornbread, tuna tartare and St. Kitt’s Salad, vegan or with tuna.
Even seafood standards like cobia get a changeup, topped with authentic southern chow-chow.
One Facebook reviewer pretty much nailed it.
“The menu was good before and quite the selection, and the food has always been good, but someone gave the chef the green light to show off or get a little crazy because the flavors are now over the top and the quality is A+.”
Farlow’s ($$-$$$), 941-474-5343, 2080 S. McCall Road, Englewood, is open Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m., Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
RICALTINI’S ROLLS OUT 20
Owner Mike Ray had a busy summer at Englewood’s Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille.
Not only did he acquire the building behind the restaurant, adding 1,500 square feet and 30 seats in between for a patio with games like cornhole and giant Jenga. He and Chef Justin Craig also taste-tested specials on guests and staff all summer long. Some 20 new dishes have made their way onto the permanent menu.
Ricaltini’s has added seven specialty salads for those looking to eat light without sacrificing great taste. But a top-selling entrée during Let’s Eat, Englewood Restaurant Week — slow-roasted pork osso bucco over mushroom risotto — made the regular menu, too.
Ricaltini’s ($$), 941-828-1591, 1997 Kentucky Ave., Grove City, is open Monday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday to 11 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m., Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.